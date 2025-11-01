Rajnath Singh says India’s Indo-Pacific focus not against any nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (October 1) said that India’s emphasis on the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific is not targeted at any particular country but is aimed at safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders. His comments come at a time when there is mounting concern over China’s increasingly assertive and aggressive military posturing in the region.

The Defence Minister, addressing a conclave of defence ministers of ASEAN member states and the bloc's dialogue partners in Kuala Lumpur, said that India firmly believes that the Indo-Pacific should remain open, inclusive, and free from any form of "coercion".

Emphasises ‘collective security’

He also emphasised the approach of "collective security" to ensure the sovereignty of every nation in the region.

"India's emphasis on the rule of law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and its advocacy for freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific, are not directed against any country but are meant to safeguard the collective interests of all regional stakeholders," the Defence Minister said.

His remarks came amid consistent demands by several ASEAN member states as well as democratic nations for adherence to UNCLOS in the face of Beijing's increasing military muscle flexing in the contested South China Sea.

On India’s ASEAN ties

The Defence Minister said that India's strategic engagement with ASEAN is long-term and principle-driven rather than being transactional, adding that it rests on a shared belief that the region should remain open, inclusive, and free from "coercion".

"The security of the future will not depend solely on military capabilities, but on the management of shared resources, the security of digital and physical infrastructure, and a collective response to humanitarian crises," he said.

Singh said the ADMM-Plus can serve as a bridge connecting strategic dialogue to practical outcomes and take the region forward towards peace and shared prosperity.

"India views its role in this framework through the lens of a spirit of partnership and cooperation. Our approach is not transactional, but rather long-term and principle-driven," he added.

Bats for ‘coercion-free’ Indo-Pacific

"We believe that the Indo-Pacific should remain open, inclusive, and free from any form of coercion," said Singh.

The ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 11-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

"Let us all together reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding and strengthening the ASEAN-led, inclusive regional security architecture, which has served our region so admirably," Singh said.

The Defence Minister said that India is ready to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, promote dialogue, and ensure peace and stability through robust regional mechanisms.

"The experience of the past 15 years teaches us some things in a clear manner, namely that inclusive cooperation is effective; regional ownership brings legitimacy, and collective security strengthens everyone's individual sovereignty," he added.

On Indo-ASEAN defence cooperation

Singh said India is ready to continue making constructive contributions in this endeavour in the spirit of its vision, MAHASAGAR or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions.

"India sees its defence cooperation with ASEAN and Plus countries as a contribution to regional peace, stability, and capacity-building," he said.

The Defence Minister noted that the ADMM-Plus have proven in the last 15 years that cooperation based on trust, inclusivity, and respect for sovereignty is not only necessary but also possible.

(With agency inputs)