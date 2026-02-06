Rahul fires 'Jo marzi wo karo' jibe at PM, Kharge accuses him of lacking courage

The Congress on Friday (February 6) launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the details of the Galwan clash reportedly mentioned in the unpublished memoir of former Army chief General MM Naravane.

Taking a dig at PM Modi over the issue, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "Jo uchit samjho wahi karo" (Do whatever you think is right).

During the day, Opposition MPs also staged a protest against the government at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans of "Jo uchit samjho wahi karo" and holding placards that read "trap deal."

‘Repeating falsehoods is PM’s main task’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also lashed out at the Prime Minister over Naravane’s memoir, saying that he does not dare to answer questions. Kharge further alleged that the government did not want the House to function democratically.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge further alleged "repeating falsehoods" has been the PM’s primary task, adding that in a 97-minute reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, he didn't say anything important or necessary.

"When we presented our statements on the President's address, the prime minister didn't respond to a single point. He just kept talking about 100 years... 75 years... 50 years," said Kharge.

"When we got hold of Mr. (MM) Naravane's book, how could those in power not have it? They're saying in Parliament that the book hasn't even been published yet. Whether it's Amit Shah or Rajnath Singh... everyone kept repeating that the book doesn't exist, but the reality is that the book does exist," he added.

The Congress president further stated that when Rahul spoke about Naravane's 'book' in Parliament, for some reason, the entire ruling side felt offended.

‘Listen to the truth’

“I want to tell them: first, listen to the truth, then reply. The truth is that Narendra Modi doesn't have the courage to answer the questions we've asked," Kharge said.

"Modi said that we insulted the Sikhs. Meaning, a conversation between two people outside the House was labelled as an insult to the Sikhs," he said.

"The Congress party respects Sikhs greatly; under a Congress government, Dr Manmohan Singh served as Finance Minister and then Prime Minister, but Narendra Modi respects neither Sikhs, nor Dalits, nor Adivasis. The only thing in Narendra Modi's mind is how to belittle others," he alleged.

Slams PM over remarks on public sector

The founder of modern India, Jawaharlal Nehru, established the public sector, but Modi calls them factories that declare bankruptcy, he said, hitting out at the PM for his criticism of Nehru.

"When not a single watch was made in the country, it was the public sector that stepped up, but instead of saving the public sector, Narendra Modi worked to dismantle it. Narendra Modi has no ideology. He has no vision for guiding the country," Kharge alleged.

(With agency inputs)