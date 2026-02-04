Rahul Gandhi calls Ravneet Bittu 'traitor friend' outside Parliament

Unusual scenes unfolded outside the Parliament building on Wednesday (February 4) morning when Leader of the Opposition (LoP) of the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, crossed swords, albeit smilingly, with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was once his colleague in the Congress party.

As the LoP, who is in the middle of a fierce verbal battle with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and has accused Narendra Modi as a prime minister who is “compromised”, was holding a protest with other MPs outside the Makar Dwar when he spotted Bittu passing by.

'Traitor friend, you will come back'

At once, Rahul called the MoS (both for the railways and the food processing industries), who had been a three-time MP from the Congress but crossed over to the BJP ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections two years ago, his “traitor-friend”, and also extended his hand for a sarcastic handshake.

#WATCH | Delhi: As Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu passes by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face..."



LoP Rahul Gandhi offered to shake his hands, saying, "Hello brother, my traitor… pic.twitter.com/5wMgjM8KAW — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2026

As he appeared to extend his hand towards Bittu, currently a Rajya Sabha member, the Congress leader said, “Hello brother, my traitor-friend. Don’t worry, you will come back (to the Congress).”

'Desh ke dushman'

Bittu did not oblige and responded, pointing at Rahul, retorting with a “desh ke dushman” (enemy of the country) jibe, hurling a counter-criticism for taking on PM Modi.

Hearing his response, the other protesting MPs shouted back. Some said, “Narendar, surrender”, targeting the prime minister. Rahul was also seen gesturing something at Bittu and then raised his hand, asking everybody to calm down.

Both Bittu and Rahul were then seen heading towards the House, which is currently in a heated-up Budget Session.

Bittu, grandson of former Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Beant Singh, had also served as the Lok Sabha LoP for a brief period between March and July 2021.