Has Naravane’s memoir been published? Online buying links vanish amid row

While Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the Narendra Modi government based on Four Stars of Destiny, the memoir of former Army chief (2019-22) General MM Naravane, continues to reverberate across the political circles of New Delhi, several curious minds were searching for the book online but in vain.

It was not to be found on any major online platform, be it Amazon, Flipkart or Penguin, as on Wednesday (February 4).

However, people were still wondering about the book’s whereabouts since Rahul displayed a copy of it while speaking with the media outside Parliament earlier in the day, while raising his pitch against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he accused of compromising with the national security even as Chinese forces advanced towards the Indian border and abandoning the former army chief at a delicate hour.

"Do whatever you deem fit. It's beyond my control," Rahul cited from the book, alleging that was what the prime minister told the former army chief.

Yet, Naravane's book, cited by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to target the government over the 2020 Ladakh standoff, was not available on major online platforms on Wednesday.

An online search throws up links on online shopping platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and Penguin Random House India but when the links are clicked, the pages seem to have been removed. The Flipkart page later appeared but there was no option to buy the book. Some smaller platforms were still working though.

"The Speaker (of Lok Sabha) is saying that this book does not exist. Rajnath (Singh) ji has said this book does not exist. This is Naravane ji's book wherein he has written the account of Ladakh,” Rahul told reporters.

'It's a published book bought from Amazon'

Later, Rahul’s sister and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said, while criticising the government, that Rahul was not allowed to read from a book which had been published.

“They are not allowing the LoP to read from a published book. A published book. He also showed it to you all. It is a published book bought from Amazon. Still, they are allowing saying it is a violation of the rule,” the Congress parliamentarian said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday (February 2) attacked Rahul after he tried to quote excerpts related to Naravane’s book from a magazine, saying he could not read from an unpublished work.

The book was reportedly meant to be published in April 2024, and the copies were ready. But the publisher postponed the release for unclear reasons, possibly because the required permissions from the competent authorities had not been obtained, given that it concerns military matters.

But on Wednesday, Rahul, while speaking with the reporters, said the book has been published abroad and that the government was not allowing it to be unveiled in India.

“The book is available. You can imagine where the book has come from. You think about where it came from,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying in a report by The Times of India. He also said that every youngster in the country should see that Naravane’s book exists.

The Congress leader said the PM would not have the guts to visit the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and if he did, he would personally give him the book so that he could read it, and the country would know the truth.