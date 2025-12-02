S-400 and Su-57 on agenda for Putin’s India visit, says Kremlin

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to India, Kremlin Spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said on Tuesday (December 2), that the sale of the additional S400 long-range anti-aircraft missile system and the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter will be on the agenda. Putin is scheduled to visit India on December 4 and 5.

“It’s highly on the agenda, and this could be discussed. Our military industry is working pretty well. Russian arms 36 per cent of the Indian armed forces, and hopefully will continue," Peskov said.

“Russia also hopes to discuss the possibility of India acquiring the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter. "SU-57 is the best plane in the world. SU57 will be on the agenda," he added as quoted by ANI.

Peskov lauds Bramhos

Elaborating further, the Russian diplomat referred to the Brahmos missiles, jointly developed by India and Russia, adding that it was not just the production or selling of weapon systems, but the exchange of high-end military technology.

"As far as our cooperation in the defence industry goes, let's remember the famous Brahmos missiles. It's not only just production, or it's not only acts of buying or selling, but it's exchange of high technologies, and it really paves the way for a bright future in this field of cooperation. We're developing quite, quite a variety of very complicated systems. And in this sense, of course, we have capabilities. We are ready to share this with our Indian friends, our experience," said Peskov.

On possibility of Indo-Russia nuclear deal

The Kremlin Spokesperson further revealed that there is a possibility of an agreement on Nuclear energy between India and Russia during Putin’s visit, pointing out that Russia possess significant expertise on nuclear technology.

"There will be an offer for a small reactor. Russia possess an important technology small and flexible reactor. Russia has real experience in producing small reactors. We're exchanging mutual investments, joint investments, and it makes this kind of cooperation even more valuable for our countries, in terms of securing the future of this country. We were deeply involved in creating a sector of peaceful nuclear energy in India, in Kudankulam, and so we were hoping for the continuation of this project," said Peskov.

Condemning the Delhi blast, he said that the only way to combat terrorism is through international collaboration. "We condemn terrorism, and our country has suffered a lot. We know the pain of losing people. India has faced this threat many times, and we condemn terrorism. Only way to combat terrorism is to have international cooperation," Peskov said.

What Rosoboronexport official said

Earlier, at the Dubai 2025 air show, a senior official from Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said the country was prepared to offer India licence production of air-launched weapons for future-generation aircraft, along with options to integrate Indian-made systems. The representative explained that discussions included proposals aimed at deepening industrial cooperation between the two sides.

According to the official, Russia and the United Aircraft Corporation were also ready to present India with the Su-57 manufactured in Russia, alongside a phased plan that would eventually shift parts of the production process to India. He noted that this approach was designed to expand joint capabilities over time.

As part of the broader proposal, Rosoboronexport was offering what he described as “technology transfer” and “technological learning of fifth generation technologies, including engines, optics, AESA radar, AI elements, low signature technologies and modern air weapons.” The official further indicated that Russia was open to collaborating with India on the development of a two-seat version of the Su-57, signalling a willingness to expand the scope of cooperation on advanced platforms.

‘Pressure on India over US tariffs’

As for the US tariffs on India, Peskov said that Moscow was aware of the situation but would not step into New Delhi’s dealings with Washington. He made it clear that “we cannot interfere in the diplomatic relations between the US and India,” adding that Russia understood “there is pressure over India.”

Peskov said this evolving pressure had become a factor in how Moscow shapes its engagement with New Delhi. Elaborating on that approach, he explained that “this is the reason we have to be careful in creating an architecture of the relationship that must be free of any influence coming from any third country.”

He also pointed to India’s ability to take decisions guided by its own national priorities, noting that Russia sees this as a defining feature of the partnership. “We know that India is very sovereign in defining its national interests. We admire this characteristic of India,” Peskov said, underscoring Moscow’s view that New Delhi exercises strategic autonomy in its foreign policy choices.