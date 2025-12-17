Prithviraj Chavan refuses to apologise for Operation Sindoor remark

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday (December 17) refused to apologise for his controversial remark-“India was defeated on day 1 of Operation Sindoor”- stating that he has not said anything wrong and has nothing to apologise for.

"I don't want to say anything more now… but I will not apologise. There is no need… I did not make any wrong comment," said Chavan as quoted by NDTV.

The remarks come a day after Chavan made the controversial statement at a press conference in Pune, claiming that India was defeated on the first day of Operation Sindoor and Indian aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict, reported ANI.

‘IAF was completely grounded’

The report further stated that the Indian Air Force was “completely grounded” in view of the probability of aircraft being shot down by Pakistan.

"On the first day (of Operation Sindoor), we were completely defeated. In the half-hour aerial engagement that took place on the 7th, we were fully defeated, whether people accept it or not,” Chavan.

“Indian aircraft were shot down. The Air Force was completely grounded, and not a single aircraft flew. If any aircraft had taken off from Gwalior, Bathinda, or Sirsa, there was a high probability of being shot down by Pakistan, which is why the Air Force was fully grounded,” as quoted by ANI.

Questions need to have large military

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also questioned the need to maintain large military forces, arguing that battles will be fought in the air in future.

"Recently, we saw during Operation Sindoor, there was not even a one-kilometre movement of the military. Whatever happened over two or three days was only an aerial war and missile warfare,” he said.

In the future, too, wars will be fought in the same way. In such a situation, do we really need to maintain an army of 12 lakh soldiers, or can we make they do some other work?" added Chavan.

BJP slams Chavan

The Congress leader’s remarks and refusal to apologise drew a barrage of criticism from the ruling BJP, with Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh saying, "No one has the right to abuse the valour of our Army."

"I strongly condemn this statement. The Congress has always been pro-Pakistani and has always humiliated the country. Their leader, Rahul Gandhi, whenever he goes abroad, insults India. The whole country is watching… and the public will teach the Congress a lesson," said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal.

The backdrop

Earlier, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh dismissed claims of Pakistan shooting down Indian aircraft, including one Rafale fighter jet, as propaganda to fool Pakistani citizens. Singh in October stated that Pakistan lost at least four fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese J-17s.

Claims about Indian fighter aircraft being shot down during Operation Sindoor surfaced following remarks attributed to a Defence Attaché, triggering widespread discussion.

India, however, has rejected reports linked to a presentation made by the official at a seminar in Indonesia, saying the comments were “taken out of context” and that they “misrepresent the intention and thrust” of the presentation.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people.