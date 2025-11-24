Operation Sindoor proved strength of Armed Forces is synergy: Gen Dwivedi

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday (November 24) emphasised that the strength of the armed forces lies in their synergy, noting that Operation Sindoor is a fitting example of that synergy.

The army chief was speaking at the commissioning of INS Mahe in Mumbai, the first vessel of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft.

INS Mahe commissioned

The commissioning of Mahe marks the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants, sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India’s growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration.

Mahe will serve as a 'silent hunter' on the western seaboard — powered by self-reliance and dedicated to safeguarding India’s maritime frontiers.

Milestone moment

The Army Chief said it was a moment of immense pride and deep honour to attend the commissioning ceremony of INS Mahe, the first of eight anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Indian Navy.

He noted that the day’s ceremony not only marked the induction of a powerful new platform into the Navy’s order of battle but also reaffirmed the country’s growing capability to design, build, and field advanced combat vessels using indigenous technology.

Also Read: Pak posts, military infra at PoK's Leepa Valley decimated: Army

Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe — a testament to India’s maritime heritage — the ship, he said, reflects the spirit of innovation and service.

Its commissioning will substantially enhance the Navy’s ability to maintain near-seas dominance, strengthen coastal security, and safeguard maritime interests across the vast stretch of India’s littoral waters, he added.

Builders' Navy

The induction of INS Mahe also reinforces the Navy’s steady transformation into a true ‘Builders’ Navy’, one that designs, constructs, and sustains its own combat platforms, Gen Dwivedi noted.

"Today, more than 75 per cent of the Navy’s capital acquisitions are sourced domestically. From warships and submarines to sonar and weapons systems, Indian shipyards — public and private — stand as evidence of the nation’s industrial and technological progress," he said.

He added that the Indian Navy plays a vital role not only in the immediate neighbourhood but also across distant regions of the world, where the Army’s efforts can play both a supplementary and complementary role in soft and hard diplomacy — what he described as “smart diplomacy”.

Operation Sindoor

In the era of multi-domain operations, the nation’s ability to operate in unison, from the depths of the ocean to the highest frontier, will shape the security influence of the Indian Republic, the Army Chief said.

India today maintains operational vigilance across every domain, from Ladakh to the Indian Ocean, from information warfare to joint logistics, he added. "Operation Sindoor was an apt example of the synergy of the armed forces," Gen Dwivedi said.

Also Read: What Op Sindoor marked in warfare: More power to air force, zero boots on ground

India carried out military action under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025.

The Indian Army has launched a series of initiatives under an overall umbrella of transformation in which jointness and integration are important pillars, recognising that modern conflicts will be multi-domain, hybrid and require united national strength, Gen Dwivedi said.

Synergy in modern warfare

He stressed that the strength of the armed forces lies in synergy. The sea, land, and air form a single continuum of national security, and the Army, Navy, and Air Force together represent India’s strategic trinity.

The Indian Army and Navy, he said, have consistently stood shoulder to shoulder during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions across the globe, as well as in amphibious operations.

The Navy is now pursuing an ambitious expansion plan to evolve into a formidable, multi-dimensional, networked force capable of dominating the seas.

"As INS Mahe hoists the ensign today, he said, she carries not only the aspirations of the Navy but also the collective confidence of a nation that stands firmly behind her," he further said.

(With inputs from agencies)