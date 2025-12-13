Operation Sindoor continues despite lower intensity, says CDS Anil Chauhan

Even as its intensity may have subsided, Operation Sindoor still continues, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Saturday (December 13), adding that the current era is marked by round-the-clock operational preparedness.

‘Constant operational preparedness’

Speaking at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal, the CDS further stated that the strength of the Indian military lies in its ability to remain constantly alert and make victory a habit.

General Chauhan, without referring to any country, said that recent developments have indicated institutional fragility and reactive adjustments, adding that wars cannot be won by rhetoric but by purposeful action.

‘Make victory a habit’

"The margin of error is nil, and the cost of complacency is unforgiving. You also join the Air Force at a moment when a new normal has firmly taken shape, an era defined by a high degree of operational preparedness. The intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindoor continues, the CDS said.

“Our strengths will lie in the ability to remain alert, agile, and prepared every hour, every day. Making victory a habit should be part of this new normal. Wars are not won by rhetoric, but by purposeful action," he added as quoted by ANI.

Emphasis on operational synergy

Elaborating further, General Chauhan said that the country's future combat power would be driven by the three pillars-jointness, atmanirbharta and innovation- what he termed as JAI.

He told the newly commissioned officers that they were entering the Indian Air Force during a phase of deep transformation of the armed forces.

“Integrated structures, joint operations and national pursuit of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence are shaping the future of India's military strength,” he said.

“The journey ahead of the newly commissioned officers will be guided by JAI, the first word of Jai Hind,” said General Chauhan.

‘War will be swift, intellect-driven’

“Jointnesss signifies fighting as one nation and one force, and Atmanirbharta indicates trusted platforms and systems made not just for India but for the world. Innovation signifies daring to think ahead and to be ahead of the curve, he said. "These three pillars will shape India's future of combat power," he added.

Asserting that war and warfare are at the cusp of a major revolution, General Chauhan said the Defence forces are committed to adapting to a changing environment and implementing reforms to remain ready and relevant.

He further said battles in the older domains will always remain contested, often brutal. But in the new domains, they will be smart, swift, and shaped by intellect, innovation, and initiative. The force that masters new frontiers is more likely to prevail in future conflicts.

General Chauhan reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade of 216 Course. The event marks the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

(With agency inputs)