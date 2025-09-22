Poonam Panday as Mandodari: Delhi Lav Kush Ramlila panel refuses to budge

Controversial actor and influencer Poonam Pandey, who faked her own death last year, is now the cause of a major row brewing in New Delhi.

The Luv Kush Ramlila Committee’s decision to cast Pandey as Ravana’s wife, the righteous, chaste Mandodari, in its iconic 2025 Lav Kush Ramlila performance on Delhi’s Red Fort grounds, has irked the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the BJP. The Sangh Parivar bodies claim her controversial public image is ‘obscene’, stemming from her 2011 promise to strip if India won the ODI World Cup and her 2024 fake death announcement which caused an even bigger uproar. They feel she is unsuitable for the role and could hurt the sentiments of devotees. 'Not replace Poonam' However, talking to The Federal, Arjun Kumar, president of the Lav Kush Committee, pointed out that they have been using films stars from Mumbai to play the role of Ram, Lakshman, Ravana and Sita in the Ramlila for over two decades. “It was Poonam who contacted us and requested that she be included in the Ram Lila. We agreed since she has acted in Hindi and Punjabi films,” he said, dismissing the backlash as inconsequential. Also read | Dangers of misinformation, lessons for media in Poonam Pandey’s ‘awareness’ method “An artist is an artist, we will not replace her," he said, affirming that Pandey will play Mandodari in the traditional Ramlila performance in Delhi, which opens today and continues till October 3. “Everyone has a right to their opinion,” Kumar replied when asked about the objections from the VHP and the BJP. Further, he said that Poonam, who arrives in Delhi on September 26, will practise for the role, before she takes the stage for two days on September 29 and 30. Asked about the criteria to choose actors to play the key mythological characters, Kumar said that actor Arya Babbar has already played the role of Ravan in a TV show, while Kinshuk Vaidya, who has essayed the role of Krishna earlier, will be Ram. When pointed out that Pandey had no prior experience in playing mythological characters, he said that it was enough that she had worked in movies. 'God is watching' BJP media head and spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who has condemned the casting, told The Federal that he has quit the Raslila committee as senior vice-president over this issue. “I am against what’s happening. I have said enough against Poonam’s casting and I am only going to say this now: God and society are watching them. "If this is the direction it is going, audiences are slowly going to stop coming for the Ramlila show. Arjun Kumar is being stubborn and unwilling to drop her,” he said, adding that Kumar is a local Congress leader who is unwilling to listen to reason. Arya Babbar's take Meanwhile, actor Arya Babbar, who plays the mighty king Ravan in the Lav Kush Ramlila, also weighs in on the row. Babbar has an “emotional connect” with the Ramlila since his mother, the famous stage personality, Nadira Babbar (wife of actor Raj Babbar), had also performed in the Delhi Ram Lila many years ago.

Arya Babbar plays the mighty king Ravan in the Ramlila this year. He has an emotional connect with the show since his mother too had acted in the same Ramlila many years ago. Photo: X

Acting in theatre since he was 10 years old, he is “excited” to be invited by the Ramlila committee to perform in the same famous show his mother had also participated in. Earlier, Arya had played Ravan, the “most human character written in mythology,” for a Sony TV show, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan as well. He is in awe of Ravan’s character, who he says was unable to fight his ego, knowing only too well that he was headed to destruction. Content consumption