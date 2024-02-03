Poonam Pandey is alive; says it was a ploy to create awareness on cervical cancer

Model-actress Poonam Pandey who was reported to have died due to cervical cancer on Thursday (February 1) is very much alive..

There were many questions raised about whether she had really died, how a woman who was 32 years old and had not shown any signs of cancer could suddenly succumb to the disease, how she was seen on the red carpet at an event just three days before reports of her death, and so on. There seemed to be a lot of mystery surrounding her ‘death’.

All those questions have now been answered by Poonam herself, with ANI posting on X that the actress had posted a video on her Instagram account on Saturday (February 3) that she is alive. This dramatic ‘stunt’ seems to have been carried out by her and her team to create awareness about cervical cancer and the fact that it is entirely preventable, and that thousands of women have lost their lives due to “lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease”.

Here's the text of her message on Instagram.

“I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here alive. Cervical cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women which stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer.”