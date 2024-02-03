Dangers of misinformation, lessons for media in Poonam Pandey’s ‘awareness’ method

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Celebrity deaths often send shockwaves through society, grabbing headlines and igniting social media firestorms. But what if that death was a fabrication, a carefully crafted hoax, designed to raise awareness for a cause? This was the ethical tightrope walked, and even a line of trust crossed, by Poonam Pandey who recently faked her death to shine the spotlight on cervical cancer.

While the cause itself is undoubtedly worthy of attention, the method employed raises concerns about the dangers of misinformation and the responsibility of news outlets in our information age.

Pratyush Ranjan, the head of PTI's fact check service, elaborates on the pitfalls, and the lessons for the media, from the charade surrounding Pandey over the last couple of days.

The Allure of Shock Value: There's no denying the attention-grabbing power of a celebrity death hoax. It's a splashy headline, a social media wildfire, and a guaranteed conversation starter. But this virality comes at a cost. It erodes trust in legitimate news sources, blurs the lines between truth and fiction, and trivialises the real issue it seeks to address.

The Perilous Path of Misinformation: Misinformation, like a virus, spreads quickly and can have devastating consequences. It can stoke fear, ignite panic, and ultimately hinder genuine progress on critical issues like healthcare. When celebrities resort to such tactics with their massive platforms, they risk normalising the use of misinformation, making it harder to discern truth from fiction in an already information-saturated world.

The Responsibility of News Outlets: Death reported without verified information. In this age of instant news and the pressure to be the first to break a story, news outlets must exercise due diligence. Verifying sources, cross-checking information, and avoiding sensationalised headlines are essential for responsible journalism. By amplifying an unverified death hoax, news outlets not only contribute to the spread of misinformation but also risk damaging their credibility and the public's trust in legitimate news sources.

Respect Genuine Awareness Programmes: Employing fabricated narratives undermines the credibility of genuine public health campaigns. When the line between truth and fiction blurs, audiences become desensitised to critical messages, making them less likely to engage with authentic awareness efforts. This can have real-world consequences, discouraging individuals from seeking essential preventive measures like vaccinations or cancer screenings.

Finding Better Ways to Raise Awareness: There are countless effective ways to raise awareness about important issues like cervical cancer. Educational campaigns, public service announcements, and partnerships with healthcare organisations can all significantly drive positive change. While less flashy, these methods are far more ethical and sustainable in the long run.

A Call to Action: Both celebrities and news outlets must prioritise truth and responsible communication. Celebrities must recognise the immense power they wield and use it ethically. News outlets must uphold their journalistic integrity and act as gatekeepers, ensuring the information they disseminate is accurate and verifiable. By working together, they can create a media landscape where awareness is raised through truth, not trickery.

Actual progress is built on trust and transparency, not sensationalised hoaxes. Let's choose the path of responsible communication and work towards a future where awareness campaigns rely on facts, not fabrications. Proper awareness stems from honest and responsible communication, not fabricated narratives and manipulative tactics. Let's commit to building a society where truth prevails, and public health initiatives prioritise genuine engagement over misleading theatrics. PTI

