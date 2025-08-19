PM Modi to visit China for SCO summit in Tianjin, confirms NSA Doval

National Security Adviser (NSA) during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday (August 19) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China to attend the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This is the first official confirmation of the Prime Minister’s travel to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the summit on August 31 and September 1.

“I am very hopeful that, like the last one, the 24th Special Representative Level Talks will be equally successful. Our Prime Minister will be visiting for the SCO Summit shortly, and therefore, I think that these SR-level talks assume a very special importance,” said Doval.

He also said that there has been peace and tranquillity along the border, adding "the bilateral engagements between the two countries have been 'more substantial' now.

Setbacks not beneficial to two counties

During the meeting, Wang, in an apparent reference to the Galwan Valley clash, said that the setbacks experienced by the two countries in the past few years were not in the interests of the people of both India and China.

“We had a very good 23rd round of special representatives talks at the end of last year. At that meeting, we reached a new and important consensus on the management of disagreements, stabilising the borders, and moving toward a settlement. We identified specific goals and formed a working framework. We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored on the borders,” said Wang as quoted by ANI.

“Mr Doval, I appreciate the effort that you made as special representative of the Indian side. Now the bilateral relationship is facing an important opportunity of improvement and growth,” he added.

PM’s visit crucial to China

Wang also said that China attaches great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO summit, adding that they believe that the Indian side will also make a contribution to a successful summit in Tianjin.

“History and reality prove once again that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both of our countries. It is also what the developing countries all want to see,” said Wang.

He also said that both countries should follow the strategic guidance of their leaders and increase mutual trust through strategic communication.

“Expand common interest through exchanges and cooperation. And properly settle the specific issues in the borders so as to advance our relationship in a healthy and sound manner,” he added.

India’s position on Taiwan unchanged

Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, government officials have made it clear that there is in India's position on Taiwan and New Delhi has a relationship with it focus on economic, technology and cultural ties.

The clarification came after Chinese media reported that External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wan Yi on Monday, reaffirmed that New Delhi considers Taiwan to be part of China.

The report further states that Jaishankar did not make any clear articulation on the Taiwan issue at the talks with Wang.

(With agency inputs)