EAM Jaishankar meets China's Wang Yi, calls for mutual respect

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in the opening remarks of his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, said on Monday (August 18) that the bilateral ties between the two countries must be guided by mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest, adding that differences must not become disputes and competitions should not turn into conflict.

“Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, Excellency, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor should competition become conflicts,” said Jaishankar.

'Peace in border areas crucial'

Pointing out that the basis of any positive momentum in India-China ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas, Jaishankar said that Wang Yi would be discussing border issues with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Tuesday.

“Your Excellency will also be discussing border issues with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval tomorrow. This is very important because the basis of any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process moves forward,” added Jaishankar.

'Enhancing economic stability'

Without directly mentioning US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on the US’s trading partners, including India and China, Jaishankar said that in the current environment, there is a clear imperative of maintaining and enhancing economic stability.

“The fight against terrorism in all forms and manifestations is also our priority,” he added.

“This is also the first visit by a Chinese Minister since our leaders met in Kazan I 2024. This occasion provides us an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties,” said Jaishankar.

China welcomes Modi to SCO summit

Earlier this month, China extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, scheduled from August 31 to September 1.

Chinese officials expressed optimism that the summit would promote greater solidarity, friendship, and productive outcomes among member states. They further stated that they were hopeful that the upcoming summit would be notable for being the largest in SCO history, with leaders from over 20 countries and 10 international organisations expected to attend.

According to a PTI report, the Prime Minister is expected to travel to China later this month, after a gap of over seven years, to attend the annual SCO summit. Modi’s visit marks his first trip to China in seven years, following a period of strained ties, particularly after border clashes in Ladakh.