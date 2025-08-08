India puts US weapons purchase on hold after Trump tariffs, says report

India has put on hold its plans to purchase new U.S. weapons and aircraft, days after US President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a “penalty” for buying crude oil from Russia, pushing the total tariff rates on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

‘Rajnath’s US visit cancelled’

According to a report by Reuters, three Indian officials familiar with the matter have shared the information. The report further stated that New Delhi has cancelled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s proposed visits to Washington for an announcement on some of the defence purchases.

Quoting one of the officials, the report stated that no written order has been issued so far in relation to pausing the defence purchase from the US. The official also said that this indicates that the Government has the option to “quickly reverse course”. However, the official clarified that as of now, there has been “no forward movement.”

‘Purchase of Stryker, Javelin paused’

The report further stated that India’s planned procurement of Stryker combat vehicles made by General Dynamics Land Systems and Javelin anti-tank missiles developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin has been paused in the wake of the latest round of US tariffs on India.

According to the report, Singh, in his now-cancelled US trip, was planning to announce the procurement of six Boeing P8I reconnaissance aircraft and support systems for the Navy. It further states discussions over procuring the aircraft for $3.6 billion were in an advanced stage.

Contradictory reports

However, according to an India Today report, a senior Defence Ministry official has refuted the Reuters report, stating that no decision has been taken to cancel the defence deals with the US and that the status quo on the related defence procurement would be maintained.

The report further stated that defence supplies from the US under existing contracts would continue to be delivered to India, adding that discussions on follow-up orders would also continue.

The report further stated that there was official confirmation of Rajnath Singh’s visit to the US. The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to protect the interests of farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders.

