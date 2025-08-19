Chinese FM Wang Yi slams ‘unilateral bullying’, calls for stronger India-China ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in an apparent dig at the US over President Donald Trump’s move to impose tariffs on trading partners, has said that the international situation was changing rapidly, with “unilateral bullying becoming rampant” and free trade along with international order facing severe challenges.

“Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that in today's world, the changing situation is evolving rapidly, unilateral bullying practices are rampant, and free trade and the international order face severe challenges,” said Wang on Monday (August 18) as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

His comments come at a time when the US’s ties with India have become strained, with Trump imposing 25 per cent retaliatory tariff on Indian goods which along with the 25 per reciprocal tariffs imposed earlier, pushed the total US tariff rate to 50 per cent.

Positive trend in India-China relations

Wang told Jaishankar that China-India relations were showing a positive trend toward returning to cooperation. In an apparent reference to the nosediving of India-China ties over the past four years, following the Galwan clash and the ensuing military standoff between the two countries in Eastern Ladakh, Wang said that China and India should learn lessons from the past. He also pointed out that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Correct strategic perceptions

Wang said that the two sides, instead of viewing each other as rivals or threats, should correct strategic perceptions and consider each other as partners and opportunities instead.

The two countries should explore the right ways for major neighbouring countries to coexist with mutual respect and trust, pursue common development and achieve win-win cooperation, he said.

China willing to work together with India

Wang said that China is willing to uphold the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work together with neighbouring countries, including India, to jointly build a peaceful, secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly home.

He added that the two countries should remain confident, move in the same direction, remove barriers, expand cooperation, and consolidate the improved momentum of bilateral relations.

He said with this, the revitalisation processes of the two great eastern civilisations can be mutually beneficial, providing certainty and stability to Asia and the world at large.

Both sides agree to boost ties

According to the report, following the talks between Wang and Jaishankar, both countries agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral ties.

Wang's visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

(With agency inputs)