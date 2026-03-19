India calls West Asia crisis ‘testing time’, PM Modi speaks to Kuwait Prince

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, the Centre of Thursday (March 19) said that the situation has been a “testing time” not only for India but also for the global community. It further stated that on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Crown Prince of Kuwait and exchanged views on the West Asia situation.

Speaking to reporters at an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India continued to remain in touch with concerned countries to ensure that its energy security needs are met.

"Yes, it has been testing time, not just for us, but the entire global community. Our leaders have been in touch with their counterparts, as I just spoke about the conversation between our prime minister and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. Similarly, we have been in touch with several other leaders," said Jaiswal.

Diplomatic push, energy security in focus

"Couple of days back you saw that because of our engagement, we were able to... and with talks and diplomacy with several of the stakeholders, we were able to get two of our LPG ships through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

Also Read: Status of 22 Indian-flagged vessels near Strait of Hormuz unchanged: Govt

The MEA spokesperson said India "continues to remain in touch with several stakeholders in this matter, so that we can ensure our energy security needs, as also at the same time, ensure well-being and safety of our Indian nationals, diaspora, present in large numbers in this region".

"So, our diplomatic efforts continue, and we are committed to taking care of our interests," he said.

PM speaks to Kuwait Prince

As for PM Modi’s conversation with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Jaiswal said, "Yesterday, our Prime Minister spoke with the Crown Prince of Kuwait. The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared their concerns over recent developments.”

Also Read: Centre launches Rs 497 crore RELIEF scheme to support exporters amid West Asia conflict

Elaborating further, the MEA spokesperson stated that PM Modi reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and underlined ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a priority for India.

Jaiswal said that both leaders agreed that the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability.

PM exchanges views with Macron

Meanwhile, PM Modi also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, with both leaders stressing the need for de-escalation and renewed diplomacy. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond."

Earlier, the PM spoke with Oman’s Sultan, saying, "Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman. We agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability."

Saudi warns Iran

The development comes at a time when Saudi Arabia warned Iran that its patience and that of other Gulf countries were running thin in view of Tehran’s continued attacks on the energy infrastructure of its Gulf neighbours. Also Read: Over 2 million tonne of Indian LPG, LNG cargo stranded in Persian Gulf

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud described the attacks as “a blatant attempt at blackmail” and urged Tehran to immediately “recalculate” its approach.

The remarks came after Saudi authorities intercepted four ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh ahead of a regional ministers’ meeting.

Riyadh flags premeditation

"For me, it was clear that the attack today was timed with this meeting, in order to attempt to intimidate those present, to send out the message that Iran will not stop," Al Saud said.

He said the targeting showed prior planning. "The level of accuracy in some of this targeting -- you can see it in our neighbours as well as the kingdom -- indicates that this is something that was premeditated, preplanned, preorganised and well thought out," he said as quoted by NDTV.

"The patience that is being exhibited is not unlimited… But I think it's important for the Iranians to understand that the kingdom, but also its partners who have been attacked and beyond, has very significant capacities and capabilities that they could bring to bear should they choose to do so,” he added.

(With agency inputs)