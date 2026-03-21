Iranian navy guided Indian LPG tanker through Strait of Hormuz: Report

One of the two Indian ships, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, which transited through the Strait of Hormuz through a pre-approved route last week, was guided by the Iranian Navy. The development comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supply, has become the key bone of contention between Iran and the US and Israel amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

According to a Bloomberg report, an officer of the related vessel confirmed that the tanker was one of the two Indian ships allowed safe passage by Iran. The report further stated that the whole time the vessel was passing through the strait, it maintained radio contact with the Iranian navy, which gathered detailed information about the ship’s flag origin, destination and nationality of the crew.

Controlled passage

All crew members were Indian. The vessel was subsequently guided along a designated route, pointing to what appears to be a controlled transit system put in place by Tehran.

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According to the officer, the tanker had remained anchored in the Persian Gulf for nearly 10 days before it was granted clearance to move on the night of March 13.

Before entering the Strait, the crew made emergency preparations, including readying life rafts, amid lingering uncertainty over whether the passage would be uneventful.

The transit itself proved far from straightforward. The tanker moved with its automatic identification system switched off, while GPS signals were intermittently disrupted due to interference linked to the ongoing conflict, slowing its progress considerably.

Risks and India’s response

In recent days, multiple vessels are understood to have taken a narrow corridor between the Iranian islands of Larak and Qeshm, keeping close to the Iranian coastline as a precaution.

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Upon exiting into the Gulf of Oman, the Indian tanker was met by Indian Navy ships and escorted onward. It has since continued its journey towards India.

The Strait of Hormuz accounts for nearly a fifth of global oil shipments, underscoring its importance to energy flows. Since the conflict escalated in late February, the route has witnessed missile and drone attacks and casualties among seafarers.

What Jaishankar said

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the safe passage of Indian-flagged gas carriers reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement with Iran, even as no broad arrangement is in place.

He added that discussions remain active as India looks to secure its energy routes. Naval escort operations continue, with around 22 Indian vessels still stranded in the wider region.