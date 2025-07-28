Parliament to discuss Pahalgam, Op Sindoor today; INDIA Bloc holds floor meet

After a week of logjam, the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday (July 28) is up for a fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and the Centre’s Operation Sindoor.

While the Congress has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the house for three days starting Monday without fail, the government has reportedly lined up its top guns to tackle the Opposition’s difficult questions of the two key issues.

Fiery exchanges likely

According to sources, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be speaking on the issues amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make an intervention to convey his government's "robust" stand against terrorism.

Congress’ Deputy Leader in the House, Gaurav Gogoi, is expected to lead the opposition party's charge on first day of the debate.

Leaders of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, besides a host of other members are also expected to put forth the Opposition views in the House.

Govt nod to marathon debate

After the first week of session ended up a virtual washout due to opposition protests on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and other issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said on July 25 that the Opposition has agreed to the start of a discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The two sides have consented to a marathon 16-hour debate in each House, which invariably stretches longer in practice.

