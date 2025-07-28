Parliament to discuss Pahalgam, Op Sindoor today; INDIA Bloc holds floor meet
Opposition, government ready top guns for 16-hour debate in the Lok Sabha on the terror attack and India's response to it
After a week of logjam, the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday (July 28) is up for a fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and the Centre’s Operation Sindoor.
While the Congress has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the house for three days starting Monday without fail, the government has reportedly lined up its top guns to tackle the Opposition’s difficult questions of the two key issues.
Fiery exchanges likely
According to sources, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be speaking on the issues amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make an intervention to convey his government's "robust" stand against terrorism.
Congress’ Deputy Leader in the House, Gaurav Gogoi, is expected to lead the opposition party's charge on first day of the debate.
Leaders of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, besides a host of other members are also expected to put forth the Opposition views in the House.
Govt nod to marathon debate
After the first week of session ended up a virtual washout due to opposition protests on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and other issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said on July 25 that the Opposition has agreed to the start of a discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
The two sides have consented to a marathon 16-hour debate in each House, which invariably stretches longer in practice.
Live Updates
- 28 July 2025 10:57 AM IST
Chidambaram sparks storm, doubts Pak hand in Pahalgam attack
Ahead of the discussion in Lok Sabha on Op Sindoor, Congress veteran P. Chidambaram kicks up a political storm. In an interview to The Quint, Chidambaram wondered why there is an assumption that the attack on Pahalgam was perpetrated by Pakistani terrorists and not Indian "homegrown terrorists".
The BJP and its allies have latched on to the former Union home minister's statement to claim that the Congress is "giving a clean chit" to Pakistan on the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.
- 28 July 2025 10:56 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament ahead of Operation Sindoor debate
Ahead of 16-hour special discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha today, PM Modi reportedly arrived at the Parliament.
- 28 July 2025 10:54 AM IST
Congress has turned a traitor organisation, can't digest Modi’s rise: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
Reacting to P Chidambaram’s statement that there is no proof the Pahalgam terrorists came from Pakistan, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling it a "traitor organisation."
He accused the party of drifting from its legacy of the freedom struggle, alleging corruption and a willingness to compromise national interest.
Dubey also cited Rahul Gandhi's past MoU with China’s Communist Party as evidence of misplaced loyalties, claiming the Congress cannot tolerate Prime Minister Modi’s strong leadership.
- 28 July 2025 10:51 AM IST
Operation Sindoor is a historic achievement: BJP MP Brij Lal
BJP MP Brij Lal called Operation Sindoor a historic achievement and said the government had long been prepared for such a response.
He contrasted the current situation with past strikes, stating that while the Opposition once demanded proof, this time the world is witnessing the evidence.
Criticising P Chidambaram’s remarks, he accused Congress of appeasement politics and said a former Home Minister should not make such statements.
- 28 July 2025 10:48 AM IST
Don’t echo Pakistan, respect the dignity of armed forces in Op Sindoor debate: Rijiju to Opposition
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, said Operation Sindoor was launched by the Prime Minister in response to the will of the Indian people following the Pahalgam terror attack.
As the Lok Sabha prepares to debate the operation, Rijiju urged the Opposition — especially Congress — not to make remarks that could harm national interests or be used by Pakistan and India's adversaries.
He stressed the need to uphold the dignity of the armed forces during the discussion.
- 28 July 2025 10:45 AM IST
INDIA bloc leaders meet ahead of Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament
Leaders of the INDIA bloc held a key strategy meeting at Parliament House ahead of the Operation Sindoor discussion.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting along with other alliance MPs to coordinate their stance and questions for the parliamentary debate.
- 28 July 2025 10:40 AM IST
NDA MPs protest outside Parliament over 'derogatory' remarks against SP MP Dimple Yadav
NDA MPs staged a protest outside Parliament in response to a derogatory remark made by All India Imam Association President Moulana Sajid Rashidi against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during a television debate.
- 28 July 2025 10:38 AM IST
The Pahalgam attack was a huge security lapse in Centre-governed J-K: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut blamed the Centre for a massive security lapse, saying terrorists penetrated 400 km inside Jammu & Kashmir without being caught.
He demanded the resignation of the Home Minister, holding him responsible for the security lapse, and stated that the Prime Minister may skip the session to avoid questions about Donald Trump's claim of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire
Supporting P Chidambaram’s remark, Raut said the former finance minister may well be right in his assessment.
- 28 July 2025 10:31 AM IST
Govt must tell the truth on Operation Sindoor: Gaurav Gogoi
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said his party would submit a list of speakers for the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor and demanded the government come clean about the truth.
He deferred to answer a question regarding P Chidambaram's remarks about the Pahalgam terrorists’ origin, saying, "he (P Chidambaram) will be able to give more information on this."
- 28 July 2025 10:28 AM IST
Rijiju on Operation Sindoor: 'When Pak crossed the red line, terror camps burned'
Ahead of the Parliament discussion on Operation Sindoor, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju invoked a mythological parallel to highlight India's Operation Sindoor.
"When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha, Lanka burned. When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terrorist camps faced the fire!" he wrote in a post on X.