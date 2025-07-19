INDIA bloc plans Monsoon Session strategy amid Bihar SIR showdown | Capital Beat

In the latest episode of Capital Beat, Neelu Vyas of The Federal is joined by senior journalist Javed Ansari and The Federal's Political Editor Puneet Nicholas Yadav to dissect the INDIA bloc's first strategy meeting since the 2024 general elections. With the Monsoon Session of Parliament about to begin, the discussion delves into whether the Opposition can move beyond optics to meaningful coordination, as issues like Operation Sindoor, the Pahalgam terror attack, and electoral roll irregularities in Bihar dominate the political landscape.

Foreign policy under fire

Javed Ansari opened the discussion with a pragmatic expectation: "At the very least, Parliament should function." Citing frequent disruptions in past sessions, he expressed hope for fewer adjournments and more legislative activity. However, he acknowledged that the government's mishandling of foreign policy, particularly in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and Donald Trump's repeated claims about mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire, will take centre stage.



Ansari criticised India's diplomacy, stating, "We have put all our eggs in the Donald Trump basket. Now he's embarrassing us daily." He flagged Trump's claim about Indian jets being downed and his suggestion of third-party mediation as damaging departures from India’s stated diplomatic stance.

US trade deal anxiety

Another major concern raised was the impending Indo-US trade deal. Drawing parallels to the US-Indonesia pact, Ansari warned that if core sectors like agriculture, pharma, and steel are liberalised for American access, it could "break the backbone of our economy." He emphasised the need for Parliament to hold the government accountable on this front, provided the House is allowed to function.

INDIA bloc’s internal fragility

Turning to the INDIA bloc's virtual meeting, Puneet Nicholas Yadav questioned the Opposition's long-term unity. "The INDIA bloc needs to decide if it's only a Parliament-time alliance," he argued. Citing the Pahalgam terror attack, diplomatic failures, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Yadav insisted the Opposition has a compelling common agenda but lacks sustained coordination.

He noted that daily floor strategy meetings in the last Parliament sessions had ceased due to internal frictions. Even the practice of morning coordination among the INDIA bloc floor leaders had been disbanded. While today's meeting may mark a return to the table, Yadav suggested it could merely be "optics" without real strategy beyond the Parliament session.

Lack of Congress leadership

Ansari was blunt in his assessment of the Congress party's inability to lead. He stressed that while the Congress is the largest opposition party, it has failed to unify allies. "It can't be Adani, Adani, Adani every time," he remarked, arguing for a broader agenda that reflects regional allies' concerns.

He also cited examples of poor political management, like Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism equating the CPM with RSS in Kerala, which alienated a key ally on the eve of a strategy meeting. The Congress's lack of a formal alliance secretariat, logo, or unified agenda further fuels the perception that the INDIA bloc is an unstructured, reactionary formation.

The burden of optics

Yadav echoed similar concerns, noting that allies often feel sidelined. He emphasised that the Congress must make its partners feel valued, not just during Parliament sessions but in the broader political discourse. Recent tensions with parties like the National Conference in Kashmir, Trinamool in Bengal, and Left parties in Kerala indicate unresolved friction.

He warned that unless Congress adjusts its tone and approach, the INDIA bloc will remain fragile. Quoting party leaders, Yadav noted that while everyone claims they are ready to make sacrifices to defeat the BJP, each expects others to compromise first.

Can INDIA bloc survive state polls?

As the discussion progressed, Vyas posed the question of whether the INDIA bloc can rise above state-level compulsions. With Bihar facing SIR controversies and elections on the horizon, coordination becomes even more vital. Ansari warned that without sustained unity, the alliance will remain a "four-leaf clover" without grassroots resonance.



He urged Congress to display the man-management skills once shown by Sonia Gandhi, who famously forged unlikely coalitions. Recalling that VP Singh managed contradictions between the Left and the BJP, he argued, "Coalition politics is about managing contradictions."

Common minimum agenda or collapse?

As the panel wrapped up, both experts agreed the INDIA bloc’s survival hinges on establishing a common minimum programme. While today's virtual meeting might address floor coordination for the Monsoon Session, it is unlikely to resolve structural weaknesses. Without concrete steps like a functioning secretariat, unified messaging, and inclusive leadership, the INDIA bloc risks dissolving into irrelevance.

