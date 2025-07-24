Monsoon session, Day 4: Another day, same washout story
Past four days of the monsoon session have been washed out as Opposition leaders resorted to noisy protests
The fourth day of the Parliament's monsoon session began today (July 24) with Opposition parties set to continue their protests inside both Houses and outside over several issues.
Past three days of the monsoon session have been washed out as Opposition leaders resorted to noisy protests. They protested against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
In Lok Sabha on Wednesday (July 23), waving placards and raising slogans, opposition members stormed into the Well of the House during the Question Hour, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings for the day.
- 24 July 2025 2:16 PM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day
Loud sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding that the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar be immediately stopped. BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Laxmikant Vajpayee urged the Chair, Bhubaneswar Kalita, to take action against protesting MPs. The proceedings of Rajya Sabha are adjourned for the day.
- 24 July 2025 2:11 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition ruckus
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day within minutes after proceedings resumed at 2 pm. Despite repeated requests from the Officiating Speaker Krishna Prasad Tennati, the Opposition MPs did not relent. Tenneti said that if the Opposition MPs did not cooperate he would have no other option to adjourn the House. Then he adjourned the proceedings for the day. The proceedings will resume on Friday.
- 24 July 2025 2:05 PM IST
Parliament proceedings reseme amid Opposition ruckus
Proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resume amid loud sloganeering by the Opposition MPs who protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in Bihar conducted by the Election Commission. Earlier, the two Houses were adjourned till 2 pm due to protests by the Opposition. Protests in the Rajya Sabha continued despite repeated requests by the Chair.
- 24 July 2025 1:14 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi alleges EC cheating in Karnataka constituency
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that they have caught the Election Commission cheating in one seat in Karnataka, adding that the Congress would ensure that the poll panel did not get away with it.
“What I said yesterday is a very serious matter. Election Commission is not functioning as the Election Commission of India. Today they have made a statement. This is complete nonsense. The fact of the matter is that the Election Commission is not doing its job. Now we have concrete, 100 per cent proof of Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka. When we decide to show it to you, you will see that it is 100 per cent proof. We just looked at one constituency, and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency, this is the drama that is taking place. There are thousands and thousands of new voters. But how old are they? 50, 45,60, 65, but they are new voters,” said Rahul.
“There is also voter deletion, voter addition, and then there are new voters who are way above 18. So we have caught them. I want to send a message to the Election Commission. If you think you are going to get away with this, if your officers think you are going to get away with this, you are mistaken. You are not going to get away with this because we are going to come for you,” he added.
- 24 July 2025 1:01 PM IST
Bandaru Dattatreya reacts to Telangana CM's VP comment
Reacting to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy comment that former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya should be the next Vice President after the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, Dattatreya said, "I thank all those who think about me."
“I do not know why Dhankhar ji resigned. It is unfortunate. Vice President of India should be from Telangana. Last time, there were discussions that Vankaiah Naidu would be made the President, but there was injustice, and he was sent back from Delhi. A Telugu-speaking man was sent back to his home. So, to correct that, Bandaru Dattatraya was given the responsibility of Haryana Governor,” Reddy said on Wednesday.
“When he was the Union Minister, his post was handed over to G Kishan Reddy. Bandi Sanjay was the president (of Telangana BJP), but now, a Brahmin, Ramchander Rao, has been given the responsibility. So, all OBCs in South, especially Telangana, were reduced in stature by the NDA. 100 khoon maaf karne ke liye it would be good if Bandaru Dattatraya is made the Vice President,” he added as quoted by ANI.
- 24 July 2025 12:50 PM IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticises Rahul Gandhi
BJP MP Nishikant Dube has taken potshots at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha dubbing him as the “only Lop in the country who wants nothing to do in the interests of the country.”
“Have you ever seen him do serious politics? He appears in front of the media for hardly two minutes. His attendance in many sessions is zero... Parliament has certain rules and ethics. Rule 349 says a member cannot leave the house soon after speaking in the House. If a member wants to speak, he/she should sit in the House. I think he hasn't read the rules. He needs to learn how the government works, and he should learn that from Mallikarjun Kharge himself, if not anyone else,” said Dube.
“Provisional report says that we have won in Operation Sindoor. The permanent report will be made when we take over POK... His statement on SIR reflects that he is unaware of the law passed by his father. A similar SIR has been done in 2003 as well,” he added.
- 24 July 2025 12:33 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus
Opposition ruckus ensues as soon as Question Hour begins in Rajya Sabha. Deputy Chairperson Harivansh urges members to let the House function and to behave in the way they did when the farewell speeches were being given for the retiring members of the House. “ Let the House function, please. People saw how Rajya Sabha works when the farewell speeches were going on. The House is adjourned and will meet again at 2 pm,” he said.
- 24 July 2025 12:16 PM IST
Vaiko is the real tiger: CPI(M) MP John Brittas in Rajya Sabha
“We are short of objectives when speaking about Vaiko ji. He is resolute and tenacious. If one person has fire in the belly, it is Vaiko ji. He stepped into the house almost 40 years ago. If you ask me who the real tiger is, I would say it was not Prabhakaran but Vaiko. The way he fought for the Tamil, Dravidian cause, and even yesterday, when he spoke about the Tamil fishermen. Tamil Nadu politics is ripe for an angry, firebrand person like Vaiko,” says CPI(M) MP John Brittas.
- 24 July 2025 12:10 PM IST
BRS MP KP Suresh Reddy lauds Viako
“ BRS, being a regional party from the South, knows the meaning of struggle. In a Parliamentary democracy where numbers play a key role, Vaik,o despite being the only MP from his party, has shown us how to deal with such a situation and put his views forward,” says BRS MP KP Suresh Reddy.
- 24 July 2025 12:05 PM IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh bids farewell to retiring MPs
“Bidding farewell to our colleagues is not always a pleasant experience. Sometimes we feel sad. Our ties with them are not limited to language but of heart and friendship. Our languages may be different, but we are united by being in the Opposition. I wish our brothers from Tamil Nadu whose tenure ended today, a happy and healthy life,” says AAP MP Sanjay Singh.