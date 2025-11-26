CISF foiled Pakistan's attack on Uri plant after Operation Sindoor

Within hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, Pakistan tried to target the Uri hydroelectric plant near the line of control (LOC), but the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel foiled the attack, ensuring that there was no damage to the critical infrastructure.

The CISF in a statement on Tuesday (November 25) said that on the night of May 6, the Pakistan Army, in retaliation for Operation Sindoor, resorted to indiscriminate shelling on Indian territory and targeted critical infrastructure the including the Uri hydro-power projects.

“Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Army during the intervening night of May 6-7, 2025, targeted terrorist hideouts across the Line of Control (LOC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” said the statement.

“In retaliation, the Pakistan Army launched intense and indiscriminate shelling on Indian territory, endangering vital infrastructure, including the Uri hydro-power projects, and threatening nearby civilian populations. Positioned barely a few kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC), CISF units at the NHPC installations found themselves at the forefront of this sudden escalation,” it added by the Hindustan Times.

Neutralized hostile drones

The CISF further stated that despite the heavy shelling, the team led by Commandant Ravi Yadav, the CISF troops, not only neutralised hostile drones but also secured armoury stockpiles. They also conducted door-to-door evacuation of civilians.

“During the most volatile phases of the exchange, CISF troops neutralised hostile drones targeting the installations and secured armoury stockpiles by swiftly redistributing weapons to prevent potential destruction. Throughout the crisis, the integrity of critical national assets remained intact due to their vigilance and preparedness,” stated the CISF.

“As shells struck close to residential complexes, CISF personnel undertook door-to-door evacuation of civilians—including women, children, NHPC staff and their families—often amidst ongoing shelling,” it added.

CISF DG’s disc awarded to 19 personnel

The CISF’s statement came on the occasion of its Director General’s disc being awarded to 19 personnel who were on duty on the intervening night of May 6-7 at the Uri Hydro Electric Power Projects (UHEP- I and II).

Nineteen CISF personnel, deployed to secure a hydroelectric power project located along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, have been awarded the DG's disc for displaying "exemplary" courage and saving the lives of 250 civilians during Operation Sindoor.

The DG's disc is a medallion provided by the director general of the force. The personnel have been recognised for undertaking door-to-door evacuation of civilians -- including women, children, NHPC (national hydroelectric power corporation) staff and their families -- amidst Pakistani shelling during the intervening night of May 6-7, a spokesperson of the force said in a statement.

Evacuated civilians

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides counter-terrorist security cover to the Uri Hydro Electric Power Projects (UHEP-I and II) located on the Jhelum river in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The plant is located right along the India-Pakistan Line of Control.

"Their prompt and fearless actions ensured the safe evacuation of around 250 civilians, preventing any loss of life. Even as rounds landed dangerously close to the premises, the personnel continued to reinforce bunkers, maintain communication lines through POLNET and satellite systems, and provide emergency assistance," the statement said.

Throughout the crisis, the "integrity" of critical national assets remained intact due to the vigilance and preparedness of the troops, the statement said.

Recipients of DG’s disk

The statement said the DG's Disc awarded by CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan to the 19 personnel, symbolised the force's recognition of outstanding bravery and resolute duty.

The personnel who were awarded include Commanding Officer Ravi Yadav, Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh, Assistant Commandant Subhash Kumar, Inspector Deepak Kumar Jha, Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar and Deepak Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rajeev Kumar and Sukhdev Singh and Head Constables Manoj Kumar Sharma, Ram Lal and Gurjit Singh.

Constables Sushil V Kamble, Razique Rafique, Ravindra Wankhede, Tridev Chakma, Sohan Lal, Mufeed Ahmad, Mahesh Kumar and Sandenaboina Raju were also given the disc, as per officials.

The about 2.80 lakh-personnel-strong CISF is primarily tasked with guarding critical infrastructure in the government and private domain, including more than 70 civil airports and nuclear and space facilities.

Indian military launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure and defence installations in Pakistan, after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 this year claimed 26 lives.

(With agency inputs)