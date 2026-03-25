No fuel shortage in India, say state-run oil firms amid West Asia conflict

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded a note of caution, stating that the effects of the West conflict might become long-lasting and urged the people to prepare for change, State-owned oil companies on Wednesday (March 25) said that there is no scarcity of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country and urged citizens to avoid panic buying. They urged the public not to believe rumours circulating on social media.

Indian Oil's reassurance

The country’s largest oil farm, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), stated that "there is no shortage of petrol or diesel", adding that its outlets are "well-stocked and fully operational".

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Elaborating further, the IOC stated that rumours might lead to “unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns" and urged citizens to "avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information".

Bharat Petroleum’s response

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) termed reports of fuel shortages in certain areas "completely unfounded", asserting that "there is no shortage of fuel across the nation".

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The company said India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel and has "adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF", with supply chains operating "smoothly without any disruption".

It added that it remains "fully operational and committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply".

What Hindustan Petroleum said

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) also said there is "no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG across the country", with supplies remaining stable and stocks adequate.

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It advised customers not to be misled by rumours or engage in panic buying, and to "continue with normal consumption patterns", adding that it is committed to ensuring "an uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply" across its network.

PM flags prolonged impact

PM Modi on Tuesday (March 24) said the West Asia conflict could have prolonged consequences and asked citizens to prepare for a difficult period ahead. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he described the coming months as “testing” and urged states to act early to shield vulnerable groups.

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“I call on citizens to remain ready for any challenge… the government is vigilant,” he said, stressing protection for workers and migrant labourers.

He noted disruptions to trade routes affecting fuel and fertiliser supplies, and said India remains engaged with key global partners.

The Prime Minister added that over 3,75,000 Indians have been evacuated so far and emphasised continued efforts toward dialogue and safety.

Supply adjustments

While the war in West Asia has disrupted crude oil, LNG and LPG supply chains, India, with its diversified sourcing, has been able to secure enough supplies of crude oil (the raw material used to make fuels like petrol and diesel) from West Africa, Latin America and the US.

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The disruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to India's largest supplier's facilities in Qatar being hit in the war has led to prioritisation of the fuel to domestic users and CNG, while some curtailment has been done for industrial users like fertiliser plants.

LPG most affected

LPG is the most impacted by the war as the country relied on imports to meet 60 per cent of its demand, reported PTI. A majority of it came from the Gulf countries, from where supplies have been hit. This has led to the government prioritising supplies to domestic household kitchens and curtailing usage by commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants by at least half.

(With agency inputs)