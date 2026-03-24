LPG supply hit by West Asia conflict, says Govt, assures no shortage in India

The government on Tuesday (March 24) said that the supply of LPG has been affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation, referring to the ongoing West Asia conflict that has impacted fuel supply through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

No dry-out at distributors

Speaking to reporters, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, however, assured that no dry out has been reported at the LPG distributorships and sufficient stocks were available.

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"The supply of LPG is affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. But a lot of cargo has been lined up, and no dry out has been reported at the LPG distributorships. Yesterday, we also observed some panic booking,” said Sharma.

“But the delivery was normal... Sufficient stocks are available. There is an adequate supply of petrol and diesel. LPG cylinders are also being given to all domestic consumers. PNG supply is 100 per cent for domestic consumers,” she added as quoted by ANI.

Tankers clear Hormuz

During the briefing, the Union Shipping Ministry stated that late Monday evening, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are heading for India.

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“All Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are safe. No maritime incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours. Late last evening, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, both loaded with LPG. Both vessels safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are headed towards India,” said Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Shipping.

20 Indian-flagged ships remain in Hormuz

He further stated that while the Pine Gas is carrying 45,000 metric tons of LPG and is due to arrive at the New Mangalore Port, likely in the morning of March 27th, the Jag Vasant is carrying approximately 47,600 metric tons of LPG and is headed towards Kandla, with an estimated arrival date of March 26.

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“Thus, with the departure of these two ships from the Persian Gulf, there are now 20 Indian-flagged ships, carrying 540 Indian sailors, in the Persian Gulf...No congestion has been reported at any port...,” added Sinha.

MEA outreach widens

As for India’s engagement with the US regarding the West Asia conflict, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the issue and discussed its impact on the international economy, with particular focus on energy security concerns.

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“EAM also spoke with his counterpart, Vijitha Herath, the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka. Both leaders discussed the repercussions of this ongoing conflict. External Affairs Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to Neighbourhood First and Mission MAHASAGAR,” said Jaiswal.

"External Affairs Minister met with all GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) ambassadors here in Delhi yesterday. There again, he exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and thanked each one of them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region,” he added.