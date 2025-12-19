No conclusive link between high AQI and lung diseases: Govt

The Union government has informed Parliament that there is no conclusive evidence establishing a direct link between higher Air Quality Index (AQI) levels and lung diseases.

Impact of hazardous AQI

In a written response in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (December 18), Union Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh, acknowledged, however, that air pollution is one of the contributing factors to respiratory conditions and related diseases.

Singh's remarks were in response to a question from BJP MP Laxmikant Bajpayee, who asked whether the government was aware of studies and medical tests indicating that prolonged exposure to hazardous AQI levels in the Delhi-NCR region is leading to lung fibrosis, an irreversible decline in lung capacity.

Bajpayee also sought to know whether lung elasticity among citizens of Delhi-NCR has drastically reduced to almost 50 per cent compared to people living in cities with good AQI levels.

Training modules to curb pollution

The BJP parliamentarian further asked whether the government has any "solution to save millions of residents of Delhi/NCR from growing deadly diseases like pulmonary fibrosis, COPD, emphysema, reduced lung function and continuously declining lung elasticity".

In his reply, the minister said dedicated training modules have been developed in the area of air pollution for programme managers, medical officers and nurses, nodal officers, sentinel sites, frontline workers such as ASHA, vulnerable groups including women and children, and occupationally exposed groups like traffic police and municipal workers.

He said information, education and communication (IEC) materials targeting air pollution-related illnesses have been developed in English, Hindi and regional languages.

Focus on vulnerable populations

The National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) has also developed customised IEC materials for various vulnerable groups, Singh said.

He added that early warning systems and alerts for air pollution, along with air quality forecasts, are disseminated by the India Meteorological Department to states and cities to help prepare the health sector and communities, including vulnerable populations.

The minister said the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing clean cooking fuel in the form of liquefied petroleum gas.

He also said the government's Swachh Bharat Mission seeks to clean streets, roads and infrastructure in cities, towns and rural areas, adding that "Swachh Hawa" (clean air) is an integral component of the mission.

(With agency inputs)