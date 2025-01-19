Saif Ali Khan stabbing | What we know about Shariful, the main accused

Interesting details are beginning to emerge on the man who is alleged to have stabbed Bollywood hero Saif Ali Khan last week.

Mumbai police on Sunday (January 19) said Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at the actor’s residence in the city, has been arrested. The accused also goes by the name 'Mohammed Aalian'.

Caught unawares

Preliminary investigation suggests that Shariful Mohammad or Mohammed Aalianwas unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house and his intention was theft, a senior police official told reporters.

He said the attacker was apprehended from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road, neighbouring Thane district.

It appears that Shariful changed his name to Bijoy Das after entering India.

According to the police, Shariful allegedly entered the actor’s home with the intent to burgle. When confronted, he violently attacked Khan.

Arrest and aliases

Following the attack, Mumbai police launched an extensive manhunt. Shariful was apprehended in Thane, Maharashtra, near a labour camp located close to Hiranandani Estate.

At the time of his arrest, he was using the alias Vijay Das, which added complexity to the investigation. Police suspect that the accused’s use of multiple pseudonyms, including Bijoy Das, is part of a deliberate attempt to obscure his identity.

Police said the accused, who hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs.

Calculated crime

The burglary attempt appeared to be premeditated. CCTV footage revealed that Shariful climbed from the sixth to the eleventh floor to gain access to Khan’s apartment. This daring move indicates a high level of familiarity with the building's layout, raising suspicions that Shariful might have received insider information.

Investigators are now piecing together his movements leading up to the crime to ascertain whether he acted alone or had accomplices. If he did have accomplices, the theory that he had insider information may be proved false.

Once inside the residence, Shariful allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore, threatening the safety of Khan’s family. His violent attack on both Khan and an employee indicates a lack of hesitation in resorting to extreme measures, said police.

Employment history and motive

Before the incident, Shariful had been employed as a housekeeping worker at Ricky’s Bar in Thane. This connection is being scrutinised by the police to establish whether Shariful harboured any grudges or had connections that might have influenced his decision to target Saif Ali Khan.

Shariful's background remains murky and very shady, further complicated by the false identities he has used.

Investigators are working to verify his true name, place of origin, and possible criminal history. His previous aliases and employment records suggest he moved frequently, possibly to evade detection.

Community concerns

The attack has sparked outrage and fear among Mumbai residents, particularly those in affluent neighbourhoods.

Many have criticised the apparent lapses in security that allowed a stranger to gain access to the home of a high-profile celebrity. The incident has led to calls for better security measures in residential buildings, especially in areas housing prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

As the investigation continues, Mumbai police are expected to strengthen security protocols across the city. This case sheds light on a dire need for robust safety arrangements to protect citizens regardless of their social or public stature.