Attack on Saif: Accused arrested from Thane, 'confesses' to committing crime

Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence, reports said on Sunday morning (January 19).

The arrested accused, Vijay Das, a waiter at a restaurant, has confessed to having committed the crime, Mumbai Police said, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by news agency ANI.

Mumbai Police will hold a press conference later today to share more details of the case.

Khan, 54, a popular Bollywood star, was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning.





