Amid police hunt, man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan visits Mumbai shop

Police in Mumbai continued a massive hunt for the third day on Saturday (January 18) for the man who viciously stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, with fresh CCTV footage showing him at a city shop.

The Mumbai police increased the number of teams looking for the attacker to 30 even as doctors declared that the actor was progressing well and had started to walk in the hospital.

At least 15 suspects were questioned on Friday. But a man, who was caught because he resembled the attacker, appeared to have no link with the incident.



Attacker in shop

The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including on his neck and near the spine, in the brutal attack at his house in Bandra on Thursday. He underwent emergency surgery in Lilavati Hospital.

Crime Branch officials collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar visited by the alleged suspect to buy earphones after the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

A shop assistant told the police that the suspect purchased an earphone for Rs 50 and left. This is the fourth visual that has emerged since the attack.

How he escaped

The intruder was seen twice inside the actor’s building -- taking the stairs to reach the actor’s floor and then fleeing. Later, he was spotted at Bandra railway station wearing new clothes on Thursday.



A nurse caring for the actor’s younger son who confronted him has described him as a dark-complexioned man with slim build. He was likely to be in his late thirties.

The police suspect the attacker scaled the wall of an adjacent compound and took the fire shaft to reach the floor where the actor lives. He may have escaped the same way.