Saif Ali Khan attack: Suspect detained at Chhattisgarh's Durg station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained a suspect in the case of knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan from a train at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, an official told news agency PTI.

The man, identified as Aakash Kailash Kannojia (31), was traveling by Jnaneshwari Express which runs between Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Kolkata Shalimar, the RPF official said.

Around 12.30 pm, the RPF Post Durg received information from Mumbai Police about the suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case travelling by Jnaneswari Express, and shared the location of his mobile phone and his photo, he said.

Suspect found

RPF Durg alerted its counterpart at Rajnandgaon station (which comes before Durg on Mumbai-Howrah route) but the suspect could not be located when the train halted there, the official said.

Two teams were kept ready at the Durg station, and on the arrival of the train, the suspect was found in the front general compartment, he said.

His photo was sent to Mumbai Police who confirmed his identity, the official said. The intruder who attacked Khan had been captured in CCTV footage while going down a staircase at the actor's building.

Mumbai police team expected

A Mumbai Police team is expected to reach Raipur by a flight in the evening and take his custody.

Khan, 54, a popular Bollywood star, was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning.

The actor was recovering from his injuries, as per the doctors treating him.

(With agency inputs)