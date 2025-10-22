Cong slams PM after US President reiterates claim on Russian oil: 'Modi conceals, Trump reveals'

The Congress on Wednesday (October 22) took a swipe at the government after US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that India is “not going to buy much oil from Russia”, remarking that this was the fourth time in six days the American leader had publicly announced India’s policy.

Taking to X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Trump ends up revealing all that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceals.

The comments came soon after Modi said that Trump spoke to him and extended Diwali greetings.

'Modi conceals, Trump reveals'

“The PM has finally acknowledged publicly that President Trump called him up and that the two spoke to each other. But all that the PM has said is that the US President extended Diwali greetings. While Mr Modi conceals, Mr Trump reveals,” Ramesh said.

“On his part, the US President has said that, in addition to extending Diwali greetings, he spoke about India’s oil imports from Russia and claimed that he had been assured these imports would be stopped. This is the fourth time in six days that the US President has announced India’s policy,” Ramesh wrote on X.

Ramesh also recalled that US President Trump had been the first to announce the suspension of Operation Sindoor on the evening of May 10, even before the prime minister did.

Trump's Diwali greetings

In a post on X on Wednesday morning, Modi said, “Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms.”

Earlier, speaking at the White House, Trump said, “I love the people of India. We’re working on some great deals between our countries. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today and we just have a very good relationship. He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do. He wants to see the war between Russia and Ukraine to end."

"They're not going to be buying too much oil. So they've cut it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back," Trump said.

Congress hits out at the govt

On Tuesday (October 21), the Congress said that the issue of India’s oil imports from Russia had been raised by US President Donald Trump thrice in the past five days, and that he had “brushed aside” the attempts of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to deny any conversation in which Prime Minister Modi allegedly promised to halt Russian oil imports.

The Opposition party’s assertion came after Trump warned that India would face massive tariffs if it continued to buy oil from Russia, reiterating that he had received assurances from Modi that New Delhi would stop its oil purchases from Moscow.

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump said India would continue to pay massive tariffs if it does not cease buying oil from Russia, adding that the country “does not want to do that.” He was responding to a question about India’s recent remarks on its oil purchases from Moscow.

‘Mauni Baba’ dig

Stepping up its criticism of Prime Minister Modi, the Congress had said the prime minister suddenly becomes a “mauni baba” whenever Trump claims that he stopped “Operation Sindoor” or that India will reduce its oil imports from Russia.

The Congress alleged that Modi is “frightened” of Trump and appears to have outsourced key decisions to Washington.

The party also claimed that the Modi government’s foreign policy has “completely collapsed”, and urged the Centre to take opposition leaders into confidence, either by calling an all-party meeting or engaging with them one-on-one.

India denies any assurance to Trump

However, India recently said it is “broad-basing and diversifying” its energy sourcing to suit market conditions, hours after Trump claimed that Modi had assured him that New Delhi would stop procuring Russian crude oil.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to queries about Trump’s remarks that Modi had made the assurance to him on Wednesday (October 15), said he was not aware of any such phone conversation.

He added that India’s oil purchases are guided by the need to safeguard the interests of Indian consumers in a “volatile” energy scenario.

Russian oil row

Washington has maintained that India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil helps Russian President Putin finance the war in Ukraine.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have come under strain after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a total of 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

India has described the US action as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable".

