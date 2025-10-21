Congress slams PM Modi over Trump's repeated Russian oil import claims

Taking a swipe at the Modi government, the Congress on Tuesday (October 21) said the issue of India’s oil imports from Russia had been raised by US President Donald Trump thrice in the past five days, and that he had “brushed aside” the attempts of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to deny any conversation in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly promised to halt Russian oil imports.

The Opposition party’s assertion came after Trump warned that India would face massive tariffs if it continued to buy oil from Russia, reiterating that he had received assurances from Prime Minister Modi that New Delhi would stop its oil purchases from Moscow.

Congress hits out at the govt

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The matter of India’s imports of oil from Russia has been raised by President Trump now thrice in the past five days. And no doubt he will keep increasing this tally as he prepares to meet President (Vladimir) Putin in Budapest later in the week."

"US President Trump says he has spoken to his good friend Mr Modi and India has promised to stop these imports. The MEA says that it is unaware of such conversations(!), but President Trump has clearly brushed aside the MEA’s attempts at denial," continued Ramesh.

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump said India would continue to pay massive tariffs if it does not cease buying oil from Russia, adding that the country “does not want to do that.” He was responding to a question about India’s recent remarks on its oil purchases from Moscow.

Congress calls Modi ‘mauni baba’

Stepping up its criticism of Prime Minister Modi, the Congress on Saturday (October 18) said the PM suddenly becomes a “mauni baba” whenever Trump claims that he stopped “Operation Sindoor” or that India will reduce its oil imports from Russia.

The opposition party's remarks came after Trump repeated his claims that India would stop buying oil from Russia, saying the country had already “de-escalated” and is “pulling back”. This was the second time Trump had made such claims.

The Congress alleged that PM Modi is “frightened” of Trump and appears to have outsourced key decisions to Washington.

The party also claimed that the Modi government’s foreign policy has “completely collapsed”, and urged the Centre to take opposition leaders into confidence, either by calling an all-party meeting or engaging with them one-on-one.

India denies any assurance to Trump

India on Thursday (October 16) said it is “broad-basing and diversifying” its energy sourcing to suit market conditions, hours after Trump claimed that Modi had assured him that New Delhi would stop procuring Russian crude oil.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to queries about Trump’s remarks that Modi had made the assurance to him on Wednesday (October 15), said he was not aware of any such phone conversation.

He added that India’s oil purchases are guided by the need to safeguard the interests of Indian consumers in a “volatile” energy scenario.

Russian oil row

Washington has maintained that India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil helps Russian President Putin finance the war in Ukraine.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have come under strain after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a total of 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

India has described the US action as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable".

