India says no call between Modi and Trump, refuting claim on Russian oil

India on Thursday (October 16) refuted US President Donald Trump’s claim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring him that New Delhi will stop buying Russian oil, stating that there was no such conversation or phone call between the two leaders.

"... On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as quoted by ANI.

‘India committed to Afghanistan’s sovereignty'

As for the recent military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the MEA said that Pakistan is irked as Kabul was exercising sovereignty over its own territories, adding that India remains fully committed to Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"... Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan,” said Jaiswal.

"Presently, we have a technical mission in Kabul... The transition from this technical mission to the embassy will happen in the next few days...,” said Jaiswal.

MEA brushes aside UK sanctions

As for the recent sanctions imposed by the UK on Vadinar (Jamnagar) oil refinery owned by Nayara Energy Ltd in Gujarat, the MEA brushed it aside, saying that India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions

"We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the UK... We do not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions. The Government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens... We would stress that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade,” said Jaiswal.

As for reports of an Indian national, alleged fighting for the Russian forces, being arrested in Ukraine, Jaiswal said, "We have gotten in touch with Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv to verify those reports. We have also been in touch with the Ukrainian embassy here. We are yet to hear from them."

Earlier denial of Trump’s claim

Earlier in the day, India reiterated that protecting national interests remains paramount with regard to Trump’s latest claim.

The MEA emphasised that India’s energy policy was guided entirely by consumer welfare, with the aim of maintaining stable prices and secure supply in a volatile global market. The approach has involved diversifying energy sources and expanding procurement partnerships over recent years.

MEA indicated that no commitment has been made to halt Russian crude imports. Meanwhile, Russia defended its oil partnership with India, emphasising that bilateral ties remain grounded in mutual respect and ongoing cooperation in energy.