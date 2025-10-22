Trump dials Modi on Diwali, reiterates India is not going to buy Russian oil

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (October 22) spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on Diwali and reiterated that India is not going to buy oil from Russia.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings," Modi said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," the prime minister said.

The phone call between the two leaders comes at a time when the US-India relationship has hit a rough patch over trade tariffs and other issues.

Earlier, after celebrating Diwali at the White House, Trump reiterated his claim that Modi had assured him India wouldn't buy much oil from Russia.

"I just spoke to your prime minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade. We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He's very interested in that," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"We just have a very good relationship, and he's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as with Russia and Ukraine. And as you know, they're not going to be buying too much oil. So, they've got it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back," he added.





