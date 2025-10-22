Low-pressure system to intensify into depression off TN, Andhra coasts: IMD

In a major weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (October 22) said the well-defined low-pressure system located over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the North Sri Lanka coast has moved northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a depression the same day.

It noted that the weather system lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast at 5.30 am on Wednesday.

“While moving northwestwards, there is a possibility for the (weather system's) intensification into a depression over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 12 hours,” the Met Department said in a press release.

Thereafter, the system is predicted to move across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next 12 hours.

(A) Depression over Southeast Arabian Sea



The Well marked Low Pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea concentrated into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, 22nd October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 8.6°N,67.6°E, about 630 km west-southwest of… pic.twitter.com/9Uuj78jrjZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 22, 2025

Heavy rainfall predicted in Andhra

The Met Department observed that under the influence of the well-marked low-pressure area, extremely heavy rainfall is likely to take place over isolated places in Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra.

It also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the state’s Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur, Nandyal, Kurnool and Bapatla districts. The Met Department issued red alert to Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts and orange alert to Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Satyasai districts.

A red alert indicates ‘heavy to extremely heavy’ rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert denotes ‘very heavy’ rainfall of 11 to 20 cm.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha reviewed the situation with the state’s disaster management authority (Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority or APSDMA) officials.

“Unless it is necessary, people should avoid journeys as squally winds are likely to blow,” said Anitha in a press release.

She advised people to stay in safe buildings and asked the police, national and state disaster response forces and fire departments to be ready for rescue efforts and called on the district control rooms to be alert.

Alerting officials, Andhra’s Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad instructed them to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer places.

He directed officials to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea for fishing. Meanwhile, APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain cautioned people against taking shelter under trees and large hoardings.

“People living in low-lying areas should take precautions. Do not attempt to cross overflowing roads and streams,” Jain said in an official press release.

(With Agency inputs)