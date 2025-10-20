Rain dampens Deepavali in Chennai; Stalin takes stock as TN braces for more showers

Deepavali celebrations in Chennai were threatened on Monday (October 20) as heavy rain lashed several parts of the city as well as Tamil Nadu state, causing waterlogging in many areas. Several parts of the state capital, including Velachery, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai and others were inundated because of intense precipitation.

Communication in the city took a hit due to the downpour and visuals were also doing rounds on social media showing runways at the Chennai airport getting submerged.

IMD predicts rain in several parts of south India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, at isolated places across many districts of the state.

In fact, three south Indian states other than Tamil Nadu, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, and the Union territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry were likely to receive "isolated heavy to very heavy" rainfall over the next week, it said.

In a post on X on Sunday (October 19), the agency said, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, coastal & south interior Karnataka during next 7 days."

In districts including Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Sivaganga, Thanjavur and several others, rainfall was predicted in the range between 64 and 112 millimetres, said one report.

The IMD had previously announced that a low-pressure was likely to take shape over the southeast Bay of Bengal and move towards west and northwest, gradually snowballing into a depression and perhaps even heavier than that in the days to come, said reports.

Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu saw severe waterlogging after heavy rain lashed it for four consecutive days, throwing the normal life out of gear. Train services were affected in the Nilgiris hills as landslides caused by heavy rainfall blocked the tracks.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Thoothukudi due to the continuous heavy rainfall over the past four days in the city and its suburban areas. pic.twitter.com/UY49ql9A3q — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

CM Stalin reviews situation

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday (October 19) reviewed the situation remotely with district collectors from Thiruvarur, Theni, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and others and took stoke of the preparedness for more rainfall. He interacted with the officials from Chennai’s State Emergency Operations Centre.

Top officials from his administration, including the chief secretary, commissioner of revenue administration and additional chief secretary, among others, also attended the meeting. According to reports, the chief minister said the areas that already saw heavy rain had not faced any significant damage. He also instructed officials to ensure that residents living in the coastal and low-lying areas were moved to safer zones.

The Opposition, however, did not spare the CM, accusing him of preparing for the rain in air-conditioned rooms while people suffered on waterlogged roads.