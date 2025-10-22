IMD issues red alert; schools, colleges shut in several TN districts

Following a severe weather warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), district administrations across Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday (October 22) as a precautionary measure against heavy rains forecast over the next 48 hours.

The IMD on Tuesday (October 21) issued a red alert for eight districts and an Orange Alert for ten others, including Chennai, after the weather system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression early Tuesday morning.

In Chennai, only schools are shut, while in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Thiruvallur, both schools and colleges will remain shut, officials confirmed.

Twin weather systems

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea has concentrated into a depression, lying centred at 5.30 am today over the same region, about 630 km west-southwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep) and 1,020 km southwest of Panjim (Goa).

The system is expected to move slowly in a north-northwesterly direction over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast, has moved northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts, within the next 12 hours.

It is then expected to move across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the subsequent 12 hours.

IMD issues warnings

The IMD has placed Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal under red alert, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari are under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains.

Strong winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

Marina Beach is experiencing intense sea turbulence, with rough waves and strong winds battering the coast amid ongoing Northeast monsoon activity, ANI reported.

According to officials, the rough sea conditions are expected to persist for the next couple of days. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea owing to rough conditions.

Authorities on high alert

Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several districts across the state. The new bus stand in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram district, leaving passengers stranded and disrupting movement, PTI reported.

Heavy rainfall in Thoothukudi has also led to widespread waterlogging in the city. Local administrations have been instructed to stay on high alert, ensure relief camps are operational, and prepare for potential flooding and power outages.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has reportedly deployed disaster response teams across coastal districts and intensified monsoon preparedness measures.

Officials have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow weather advisories closely as the deep depression continues to strengthen over the Bay of Bengal.