Chennai records 63.5 mm rain; Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects works for monsoon readiness

Chennai witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday (October 21) with several parts in the city receiving 63.5 mm of rainfall.

This heavy rainfall is triggered by the onset of the north-east monsoon, with Tamil Nadu likely to receive widespread rain in the following days as well. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts in Chennai received 63.5 mm of rainfall while other coastal districts in the state received heavy rain.

Ramanathapuram recorded 149 mm of rain, while Nagapattinam received 90 of mm rain. IMD announced that Tamil Nadu will receive less than 50 mm of rainfall on October 21.

Deputy CM on inspection

On October 20, deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the infrastructure and renovation works in South Chennai aimed at improving the waterways. The development works are being carried out to ensure the smooth flow of floodwater into the sea during the monsoon season.

Major canals that carry water to the sea and the estuaries have been deepened, widened, and desilted. In several areas, concrete walls have been constructed on both sides of canals to prevent floodwater from entering residential areas.

Udhayaninidhi inspected the Okkiam Madhavi Canal and desilting work in Kannagi Nagar. According to an official release, development works have been carried out at a cost of Rs 27 crore in the Okkiam Madhavi Canal. He also inspected several development projects that were carried out in Rajiv Gandhi Road, Karapakkam, and Semmozhi Road in South Chennai ahead of monsoon season.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places of Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two locations in these regions.

According to TNSMART (Tamil Nadu System for Multi-hazard potential impact assessment, alert, emergency response planning and tracking), Thangachimadam and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district received 170 mm and 143 mm of rainfall respectively on Tuesday. Following the two locations, Varattupallam of Erode received 128.8 mm of rain.

Chennai's Ice House in ward number 120 and Watrap of Virudhunagar recorded the lowest rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies)