Kremlin denies Trump’s claim that India will stop buying Russian oil

Contradicting US President Donald Trump’s claim that India would stop buying Russian oil following the trade deal with the US, the Kremlin on Tuesday (February 3) said that it had not received any intimation from New Delhi in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no such communication has been received from the Indian authorities.

"So far, we haven't heard any statements from New Delhi on this matter," he said as quoted by AFP.

'India-Russia strategic partnership to grow'

Peskov further stated that Russia continued to place high importance on its relationship with India and intended to strengthen its strategic partnership with New Delhi, amid questions over recent claims linked to energy purchases.

Peskov said Moscow respected ties between Washington and New Delhi, but underlined that Russia’s engagement with India remained a priority. “We respect bilateral US-Indian relations. But we attach no less importance to the development of an advanced strategic partnership between Russia and India. This is the most important thing for us, and we intend to further develop our bilateral relations with Delhi,” he said, reported the Hindustan Times.

'Moscow closely monitoring the situation'

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters that Moscow was aware only of public comments made so far and was watching developments closely. “We’ll see how the situation develops,” Novak said, adding that there was no indication of any immediate change.

He also said that overall demand for Russian energy remained strong, signalling that existing supply relationships continued as before. Russian officials maintained that assessments would be based on official communication and concrete decisions rather than public statements alone.

What Trump said

The remarks come a day after Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to stop buying Russian oil and significantly increase purchases from the United States.

“It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country,” stated Trump.

He said that he discussed several issues, including trade and efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, with PM Modi.

'Move will help stop Russia-Ukraine war'

Trump asserted that such steps would help end the conflict in Ukraine. “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India,” Trump said, adding that the US would lower its reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

Trump further claimed that India would move to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US goods to zero and commit to buying over $500 billion worth of American products. “Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE,” he said.

However, the Centre is yet to make any announcement confirming the claims outlined by Trump. Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that President Trump had spoken with PM Modi, adding, “STAY TUNED…”. Modi and Trump had last spoken in December, when they agreed to work closely on shared challenges and common interests.