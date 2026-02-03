Who is Sergio Gor, the diplomat said to have clinched US-India trade deal?

Shortly after the India-US trade deal was announced, the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor reacted on X, calling the agreement one of limitless potential.

A close aide of US President Donald Trump, Gor has emerged as the key figure responsible for accelerating the finalisation of the trade deal.

Trade deal clinched

On February 2, Trump said that the United States had reached a trade deal with India following a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He described it as a major agreement involving tariff reductions, expanded market access and large-scale purchases of US goods by India.

US officials later clarified that tariffs would indeed be reduced from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, though the scope of products covered has not been disclosed.

“All the credit to President Trump and Prime Minister Modi,” Gor told CNN-News18.

“The two leaders have a great personal relationship, and that is something that carried this deal forward,” he added. Gor also confirmed that the punitive 25 per cent levy imposed on India over its purchase of Russian oil would no longer apply.

“Part of the agreement is that all nations around the world stop buying oil from Russia in order to bring peace to the situation, and I know the Prime Minister deeply cares about bringing peace in the conflict as does President Trump. So the number as we get finalised will be 18 per cent.”

'Clear win for Delhi'