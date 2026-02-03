Who is Sergio Gor, the diplomat said to have clinched US-India trade deal?
The US ambassador, who hailed US-India trade deal as one of “limitless potential”, is a close Trump aide and has emerged as a key figure in shaping bilateral ties
Shortly after the India-US trade deal was announced, the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor reacted on X, calling the agreement one of limitless potential.
A close aide of US President Donald Trump, Gor has emerged as the key figure responsible for accelerating the finalisation of the trade deal.
Trade deal clinched
On February 2, Trump said that the United States had reached a trade deal with India following a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He described it as a major agreement involving tariff reductions, expanded market access and large-scale purchases of US goods by India.
US officials later clarified that tariffs would indeed be reduced from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, though the scope of products covered has not been disclosed.
“All the credit to President Trump and Prime Minister Modi,” Gor told CNN-News18.
“The two leaders have a great personal relationship, and that is something that carried this deal forward,” he added. Gor also confirmed that the punitive 25 per cent levy imposed on India over its purchase of Russian oil would no longer apply.
“Part of the agreement is that all nations around the world stop buying oil from Russia in order to bring peace to the situation, and I know the Prime Minister deeply cares about bringing peace in the conflict as does President Trump. So the number as we get finalised will be 18 per cent.”
'Clear win for Delhi'
Former diplomat Sadanand Dhume called the deal a clear win for New Delhi. “Negotiating an end to punitive U.S. tariffs, and ending up with a better rate than competitors such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, is a major diplomatic economic win for the Modi government,” he posted on X, adding that it marked “a great start” to Gor’s tenure in India.
Credit where credit is due: Negotiating an end to punitive U.S. tariffs, and ending up with a better rate than competitors such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, is a major diplomatic/economic win for the Modi government. Also a great start to @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor’s tenure in India. https://t.co/FeAVRkkm6P— Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) February 2, 2026
Who is Sergio Gor?
Sergio Gor, a former political operative and a businessman, formally assumed charge as the United States’ ambassador to India in January. He has worked in multiple government organisations in the field of communications.
He has held the position of Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, overseeing appointments to several federal positions.
With a degree in political science and international affairs from George Washington University, Gor started his political journey in the office of Senator Rand Paul. He rose to prominence in 2020 after joining Donald Trump’s re-election campaign as chief of staff of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, where he built a strong reputation as an effective fundraiser.
Considered as one of the most powerful gatekeepers of Trump’s administration, he received dual diplomatic responsibilities in 2025, including the ambassadorship to India and a special envoy portfolio covering South and Central Asia.
Gor in India
After assuming charge as the US Ambassador to India, Gor has expressed optimism about bilateral ties.
He highlighted the longstanding rapport between PM Modi and US President Trump, a bond he said was reflected in Monday’s agreement as well in his X post. “As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!,” he posted.
As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 2, 2026