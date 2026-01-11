Jan 11 News Live: Jurel replaces injured Pant in India's ODI squad for NZ series
- 11 Jan 2026 10:54 AM IST
Jurel replaces injured Pant in India's ODI squad for NZ series
Dhruv Jurel on Sunday replaced an injured Rishabh Pant in India's ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand.
Jurel, who has been in stellar form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, has joined the squad for the series beginning here on Sunday.
Pant suffered a side strain while batting in the nets on Saturday.
"Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant felt a sudden onset discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India's practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara," said the BCCI.
"He was taken for MRI scans immediately and the BCCI Medical Team had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings. Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain (Oblique Muscle Tear) and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI Series.
"The Men's Selection Committee has named Dhruv Jurel as Pant's replacement, and Jurel has linked up with the squad." Jurel will be the reserve wicket-keeper batter in the ODI squad. He goes into the series at the back of six fifty-plus scores in seven innings including two hundreds.
- 11 Jan 2026 10:53 AM IST
Air quality a nationwide crisis, govt response exceedingly ineffective:Congress
The Congress on Sunday cited a report to claim that air quality is a nation-wide, structural crisis for which the government response is "exceedingly ineffective and inadequate", as it demanded a thorough reform of the National Clear Air Programme.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the NCAP propagated as the National Clear Air Programme is actually another type of NCAP - "Notional Clear Air Programme".
The former environment minister said a new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has now confirmed what was always India's "worst-kept secret that the air quality is a nation-wide, structural crisis for which the government response is exceedingly ineffective and inadequate".
Using satellite data, the study found that nearly 44 per cent of Indian cities that is 1,787 out of 4,041 statutory towns assessed have chronic air pollution, with annual PM2.5 levels consistently exceeding the national standard over five years (2019-2024, excluding 2020), Ramesh said in a statement.
Pointing out that the report also highlighted the ineffectiveness of the NCAP, the Congress leader said that despite the scale of the problem (1,787 towns), only 130 cities are covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
Of these 130 cities, 28 still lack continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS), he claimed.
- 11 Jan 2026 10:53 AM IST
CJI to lay foundation stone for new court complex in Assam today
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will lay the foundation stone for an integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rangmahal in Assam's North Guwahati on Sunday.
The CJI, who reached here on Saturday evening, attended a cultural show and dinner hosted in his honour, the officials said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several dignitaries were also present there, they said.
Envisioned as a modern judicial city, the new complex will be developed over 148 bighas (48 acres) with a phase-I cost of around Rs 479 crore, they said. The new complex will house the Gauhati High Court and district court buildings, along with integrated facilities for faster and more accessible justice delivery, the officials said.
However, members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association have been protesting against the proposed shifting to the new site, and have announced a four-hour hunger strike from 10 am on Sunday.
- 11 Jan 2026 10:45 AM IST
Kashmir in grip of cold wave, Shopian coldest place at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius
Cold wave conditions in Kashmir intensified as minimum temperature settled several degrees below freezing point, officials said on Sunday.
The sub-zero temperature and clear skies resulted in the freezing of parts of the Dal Lake and other water bodies.
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, slight up from the previous night's minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.
The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir had recorded its coldest night this season on Thursday when the minimum temperature dipped to minus 6 degrees Celsius.
South Kashmir Shopian town was the coldest place across the valley, as the minimum settled at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, registered a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.
The night temperature in the popular ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district settled at a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, they said.
The tourist resort of Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius.
- 11 Jan 2026 10:07 AM IST
Biting cold grips Delhi as minimum temperatures dip below 4.1 deg C
Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in the national capital on Sunday, with minimum temperatures falling below 4.1 degrees Celsius in some areas, and the weather office issued a ‘yellow’ alert for cold wave.
Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
According to the IMD, the cold wave is expected to continue on Monday. A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average temperature.
On Sunday, Safdarjung registered a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, Palam 3 degrees Celsius (4.3 notches below the seasonal average), Lodhi Road 4.6 degrees Celsius (1.4 notches above normal), the Ridge 3.7 degrees Celsius (4.4 notches above normal), and Ayanagar 2.9 degrees Celsius (4.2 notches below normal), the IMD data showed.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 295, in the "poor" category, at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.
- 11 Jan 2026 9:42 AM IST
Goa records highest tourist footfall at 1.08 crore in 2025; foreign visitors top 5 lakh
Nearly 1.08 crore tourists, including five lakh foreigners, arrived in Goa in 2025, surpassing the numbers of previous years, as per official data.
The Goa government's focus remains on promoting quality tourism, diversifying markets, and advancing the coastal state's vision of Regenerative Tourism, ensuring that its growth translates into long-term benefits for local communities, the environment, and the economy, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Sunday.
In 2025, Goa recorded 1,02,84,608 domestic tourists and 5,17,802 foreign tourists, aggregating to 1,08,02,410 total arrivals, the state Tourism Department said in its data released on Sunday.
Foreign tourist arrivals through charter flights have played an important role in Goa's inbound tourism, particularly from traditional source markets, it said.
The data indicated that tourist arrivals in Goa, known for its picturesque beaches, have shown distinct phases of growth, disruption, and recovery over the years.
In 2017, the state received 68,95,234 domestic tourists and 8,90,459 foreign tourists, taking the total to 77,85,693.
- 11 Jan 2026 9:38 AM IST
X blocks 3,500 posts, deletes 600 accounts after Centre flags obscene content
Social media platform X has blocked 3,500 posts and deleted 600 accounts after the Centre flagged obscene content on the website, according to government sources. The sources said that X has assured the government that it won't allow obscene content on its platform and will follow government regulations.
This comes a week after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology flagged obscene content on X, formerly Twitter. The ministry had asked X Corp, helmed by billionaire Elon Musk, for an action taken report “towards immediate compliance for prevention of hosting, generation, publication or transmission, sharing or uploading of obscene, nude, indecent and explicit content through the misuse of AI-based services like 'Grok' and xAl's other services” within 72 hours.
The Centre's directive warned that non-compliance shall be "viewed seriously and may result in strict legal consequences" against the platform and officers concerned under Indian laws. The ministry asked X to conduct a comprehensive review of Grok's technical and governance frameworks to prevent the generation of such content.
- 11 Jan 2026 9:22 AM IST
Nicaragua says it's freeing detainees after pressure from US
Nicaragua's Interior Ministry has said the country would release dozens of prisoners, as the US ramped up pressure on leftist President Daniel Ortegaa week after it ousted former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
On Friday, the US Embassy in Nicaragua said Venezuela had taken an important step toward peace by releasing what it described as “political prisoners.” But it lamented that in Nicaragua, “more than 60 people remain unjustly detained or disappeared, including pastors, religious workers, the sick, and the elderly.” On Saturday, the Interior Ministry said in a statement that “dozens of people who were in the National Penitentiary System are returning to their homes and families.” It wasn't immediately clear who was freed and under what conditions. Nicaragua's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The government has been carrying out an ongoing crackdown since mass social protests in 2018, that were violently repressed.
Nicaragua's government has imprisoned adversaries, religious leaders, journalists and more, then exiled them, stripping hundreds of their Nicaraguan citizenship and possessions.
- 11 Jan 2026 9:21 AM IST
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Daniel Walker Howe dead at 88
Daniel Walker Howe, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian whose “What Hath God Wrought” became a widely acclaimed chronicle of the vast technological and social changes in the US in the first half of the 19th century, has died at age 88.
Walker died on Dec 25, according to a spokesman for the University of California, Los Angeles, where he was a professor emeritus. Additional details were not immediately available.
Awarded the Pulitzer in 2008, “What Hath God Wrought” was part of the Oxford University Press' ambitious and decades-long series on American history, with other works including such Pulitzer winners as David M Kennedy's book on the Great Depression and World War II, “Freedom from Fear,” and James M McPherson's Civil War epic “The Battle Cry of Freedom”.
Howe's 900-page book covered 1815-1848, from the end of the War of 1812 to the dawn of organised feminism in the US — the Seneca Falls Convention of 1848.
Howe traced the steady expansion west of a young country abiding by the doctrine of “Manifest Destiny”. He documented the rise of Andrew Jackson and modern political parties, the overturning of the elite order that had controlled the presidency since George Washington, and the ongoing debate over slavery that would lead to armed conflict.
- 11 Jan 2026 9:09 AM IST
Fadnavis to request PM Modi to launch Dharavi Revelopment Project
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the state government will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai.
Talking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday evening, Fadnavis said his government was committed to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and all eligible persons will get homes of 350 sq ft. "We will request PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project," he said.
The project last year released its first eligibility list, with over 75 per cent of tenement holders qualifying for new homes under the ambitious slum redevelopment scheme.
All bona fide residents who settled in Dharavi before January 1, 2000, are eligible for a 350 sq ft flat within Dharavi. All such residents will qualify for the resettlement unless they do not provide documents, according to data released by the DRP.