In BMC poll manifesto, BJP-led Mahayuti promises AI to curb immigrants

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Sunday (January 11) unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, outlining a wide range of promises focused on urban infrastructure, public services, housing, and technology-driven governance.

AI-led governance takes centre stage

The manifesto was released at a public event presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Among its key proposals, the alliance announced plans to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and deport alleged illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants living in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis said the government would work with IITs to develop an AI-based identification tool. He claimed the initiative would help “free Mumbai of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas,” although no official data or studies were cited to substantiate claims of a rise in illegal immigration or its impact.

Transport, housing key poll planks

The manifesto also promises a 50 per cent fare concession for women travelling on BEST buses, expansion of metro and water transport services, and upgrades to Mumbai’s suburban railway system, including the introduction of AC coaches and sliding doors, without increasing second-class fares.

Cultural identity and civic reforms

On housing, the alliance said it would ensure that all BMC sanitation workers own homes in Mumbai, while accelerating slum redevelopment through MHADA and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). Fadnavis also announced the creation of Marathi language laboratories in civic schools and asserted that “Marathi Manoos” would not be forced to leave the city.



Other promises include interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women entrepreneurs, stronger action against the alleged birth certificate scam, improved drainage and flood control, upgraded healthcare facilities, and a push for transparent, corruption-free civic governance.

The manifesto further outlines a comprehensive flood mitigation and climate action plan, including IIT-led studies of Mumbai’s topography, construction of underground floodwater storage tanks, and revamping of drainage systems to achieve a flood-free city within five years. It also promises upgrades to civic hospitals to AIIMS-level standards, introduction of health cards, faster clearances for stalled housing projects, redevelopment of koliwadas and gaothans to protect traditional communities, incentives for sustainable high-rise developments, and initiatives to promote Marathi culture through libraries, cultural centres, and curriculum changes in civic schools.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the manifesto was aimed at transforming Mumbai into an international-level city within five years and improving the quality of life for its residents.