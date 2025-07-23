Jagdeep Dhankhar made unscheduled visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan before resignation

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar made an “unscheduled visit” to Rashtrapati Bhavan hours before his surprise resignation on Monday, said a PTI report quoting official sources.

Met President at 9 pm

The report further stated that Dhankhar met President Murmu around 9 pm and submitted his resignation to her. After half an hour of his meeting with the President, Dhankhar posted his resignation letter on X.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar stated in the letter.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022, and his term would have ended in August 2027.

The resignation of Dhankhar, who was also the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

‘Far deeper reasons’, says Congress

Dhankhar’s surprise resignation created a flutter in the political circle with the Congress alleging that there are “far deeper reasons” behind his decisions than “medical advice”. Earlier in the day, Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Dhankhar’s health was “all right”, adding that there was “something fishy” behind his resignation.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee even went to the extent of claiming that Dhankhar was threatened with impeachment if he refused to step down.

PM’s ‘curt’ post on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brief post on X stating that Dhankhar had served the nation in several capacities has raised further speculations, with political observers suggesting that the Prime Minister’s social media post was implying that it was the BJP-led government at the Centre that provided Dhankhar with the opportunities to serve the nation.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," stated Modi.

‘MSP issue’

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot suggested on Tuesday that the Modi government might have got irked with Dhankhar over his repeated raising of farmers’ issues, especially that of the demand for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops. Gehlot hinted that it might have irked the Modi government which led to Dhankhar’s resignation.

The ripples of Dhankhar’s move also reached Bihar with a section of Bihar BJP leaders claiming that incumbent Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar would be a good choice for the now vacant Vice President’s post. The JD(U), however, refuted the claims.

(With agency inputs)