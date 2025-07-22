Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation sparks VP buzz regarding Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s surprise resignation as Vice President has set the political circle abuzz in Bihar with the main opposition RJD and ruling JD(U) making claims and counterclaims on whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be the next to occupy the second-highest post in the country.

The RJD on Tuesday (July 22) claimed that Dhankhar’s resignation was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP aimed at “shunting” out Nitish ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

‘BJP wants Bihar CM’s post’

RJD chief whip in the Assembly, Akhtarul Islam Shahin, claimed that the BJP for a long time wanted its own Chief Minister in Bihar and has become desperate ahead of the Assembly elections, sensing imminent defeat.

“For long, the BJP has been wanting to get rid of Nitish Kumar and have its own chief minister. They have grown desperate ahead of the assembly polls, in which the NDA's loss is certain," Shahin told PTI.

‘Conspiracy by BJP’

He further alleged that BJP’s desire to sideline Nitish was nothing new, adding that senior leaders of the saffron party have for long been speaking about sidelining the JD(U) chief.

He also said that former Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey even went to the extent of saying that Nitish Kumar should be made the Deputy Prime Minister.

“So, it would not be wrong to conclude that Dhankhar's resignation is a conspiracy by the BJP, aimed at shunting Nitish Kumar by giving him a politically insignificant post like that of the vice president,” added Shahin.

Late Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP leader who served as Kumar's deputy for several years, had alleged that Kumar was lobbying for the post of the vice president and when the saffron party, which then had a majority of its own in Lok Sabha, refused to accommodate the JD(U) supremo, he walked out of the NDA.

What Bihar BJP leaders said

The comments by the RJD leader come a day after two Bihar BJP leaders spoke in favour of Nitish Kumar becoming the next Vice President.

According to media reports, Bihar BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachoul MLA said that there can be nothing better than Nitish Kumar becoming the next Vice President, adding that regardless of whether the JD (U) chief likes it or not, everyone wants him to become the Vice President.

Another BJP leader and Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, when asked about the matter, said that it was a “good thing,” asking if Nitish Kumar becomes the Vice President that what was the problem with it.

JD(U) dismisses claims

However, the claims met with swift dismissal from the JD(U) with senior party leader Shravan Kumar making it clear that there was no possibility of Nitish Kumar moving out of Bihar.

“There is no question of Nitish Kumar leaving Bihar. He will be here, lead the NDA to victory in assembly polls and serve the people of the state, enjoying another term in office," added Kumar.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect.

(With agency inputs)