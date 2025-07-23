EC begins process for Vice President election

The Election Commission (EC) has initiated the process of the election of the Vice President days after Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation.

“The MHA vide its Gazette Notification S.0.3354(E) dated July 22, 2025, has notified the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India,” stated a notification by the EC.

Preparations started for VP poll

“The Election Commission of India, under Article 324, is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India. The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the rules made thereunder, namely The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.” It added.

The notification further stated that the EC has already started the preparations relating to the Vice-Presidential Elections, 2025.

“On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the Election Schedule to the office of the Vice-President of India will follow as soon as possible,” it added.

Also Read: Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation sparks VP buzz regarding Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Modi's X-post

The development comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brief post on X wishing him “good health” has raised eyebrows among political observers, noting that the post almost coincided with President Murmu’s acceptance of Dhankhar’s resignation.

They also observed that the PM’s post on X came across as terse, as he only stated that Dhankhar had served the nation in various capacities, which can be seen as an apparent reminder that he was provided with those opportunities by the Centre.

Also Read: Mystery of why Dhankhar resigned, and who will replace him as Vice President

What Congress said

Congress had alleged that there were far “deeper reasons” than just “medical advice” behind Dhankhar’s surprise resignation. While Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said on Wednesday that Dhankhar refused to always defend the BJP and RSS adding that there was nothing wrong with his health.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot suggested on Tuesday that Dhankhar’s repeated mention of the farmers’ issue, especially that of a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, might have irked the Modi government, leading to his sudden resignation.