Dhankhar's resignation linked to stand on farmers' issue, suggests Ashok Gehlot

A day after Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as Vice President, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot indicated that his frequent raising of the farmers’ issue might have irked the Narendra Modi government, leading to his decision to step down.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (July 22), Gehlot said that Dhankhar frequently raised the issue of farmers both outside and inside the Parliament, adding that on July 10, the former Vice President had said that he would retire by 2027.

‘Frequently raised farmers’ issue’

“Dhankhar frequently raised the farmers’ issue both inside and outside the Parliament. Recently, he had chided the Agriculture Minister. On July 10, Dhankhar said that he would retire by 2027,” said Gehlot.

He further alleged that only a person working under pressure can resign in such a manner. Gehlot said that although Dhankhar has cited health issues as the reason behind stepping down, the people were finding it hard to believe.

"There is no doubt that this incident is shocking for the whole country. The prime minister is going on a foreign tour, and the vice president suddenly resigns. It becomes a topic of discussion in the whole country and the world,” said Gehlot.

‘Chairman, Speaker under pressure’

Gehlot pointed out that 10 days ago, he had said that both the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker seemed to have been working under pressure, adding that Dhankhar had refuted his comment.

"Ten days ago, I said in Jodhpur that both the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Lok Sabha speaker are from Rajasthan and both are working under pressure. The truth has come out," said Ghelot as quoted by PTI.

He said only RSS and BJP, or the Prime Minister, know the real reason behind the resignation.

‘No affection for farmers’ sons’

However, Gehlot was not the only Congress leader to link the farmers’ issue with Dhankhar’s surprise resignation. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said that the BJP has no special affection for farmers or their sons.

"They have no place in their hearts for the sons of farmers who nurtured the BJP organisation by struggling throughout their lives," said Dotasra, referring to Dhankhar.

Earlier, Dhankhar had not only stated that he had a farmer background but referring to the farmers’ agitation demanding a statutory minimum support price (MSP), he had said that the distress of farmers required urgent attention and timely resolution. He also warned that the country could not afford to put the farmers’ concerns on the back burner.

(With agency inputs)