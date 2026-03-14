Iran FM says US first 'bullied' India over Russian oil, now 'begs' to buy it

The Trump administration’s 30-day waiver to India for buying Russian oil has become a fresh bone of contention between Iran and the US, with the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday (March 14) accusing Washington of first bullying India to stop buying Russian oil and now begging the country to purchase it.

Taking to X, Araghchi said that the White House was now begging India, along with other countries, to buy Russian crude. He also took a swipe at the European countries for backing the “illegal war” against Iran, in the hope of getting US’ support against Russia in return.

"The US spent months bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world--including India--to buy Russian crude. Europe thought backing the illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia. Pathetic," stated Araghchi.

US tariffs over Russian oil

Earlier, Trump had imposed a 25 per cent additional tariff on India for buying Russian oil, the revenue from which, according to him, was being used by Moscow to fund its war in Ukraine.

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The tariff rate was brought down to 18 per cent following the interim India-US trade deal. After the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s global tariffs, the rate was revised to 15 per cent.

Iran allows Indian carriers through Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran has permitted two India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to move through the Strait of Hormuz despite the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Reuters reported, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the development.

Also Read: US says it won't allow Iran to block Strait of Hormuz, calls threat ‘sheer desperation’

The report, citing two sources and shipping data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence, also said a crude oil tanker carrying Saudi Arabian oil is expected to reach India on Saturday after passing through the Strait of Hormuz around March 1.

Iran envoy on safe passage for Indian ships

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said Tehran would ensure safe passage for ships bound for India through the Strait of Hormuz even as the conflict in West Asia continues, pointing to the longstanding friendship and shared interests between the two countries.

Also Read: Strait of Hormuz not closed, some ships still passing: Khamenei’s representative

Responding to a query on whether vessels headed for India would be allowed safe transit through the Strait, a crucial route for global energy trade, Fathali said, “Yes. Because India and we are friends. You can see the future, and I think that after two or three hours. Because we believe that. We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests; we have a common fate.”

He underlined the sense of shared responsibility between the two countries, adding, “Suffering of the people of India is our suffering and vice versa. And for this reason, the government of India help us, and we should help the government of India because we have a common fate and common interest.”