Luthra brothers fled to Thailand while their Goa nightclub burned: probe

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the primary suspects and proprietors of the Goa nightclub where a devastating fire on December 6 resulted in the loss of 25 lives, purchased tickets to Thailand shortly after becoming aware of the incident at their venue, officials said on Wednesday (December 10).

As per the investigation conducted by the Goa Police, both brothers secured their tickets to Phuket in Thailand via a travel portal at 1:17 am on December 7, hours after the fatal incident in the state known for its tourism.

Also read: Goa nightclub fire: CM holds safety meet ahead of Xmas, New Year galas

At that moment, law enforcement and administrative personnel were engaged in combating the fire at the nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane' located in Arpora, North Goa, while attempting to rescue their employees.

On Wednesday, the Luthras were unsuccessful in obtaining interim relief as a Delhi court postponed their request for anticipatory bail until Thursday (December 11).

The two left on an IndiGo plane for Phuket in the early hours of Sunday. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

Ajay Gupta, held co-owner, says he is 'only partner'

Meanwhile, Ajay Gupta, the club’s co-owner, who was tracked down in a private hospital in Delhi, where he took admission citing spine-related problems, said he is “only a partner” in the business as he was brought to Delhi's Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Also read: Nightclub tycoons to fugitives: Luthra brothers' success story collapses after Goa fire

Gupta, who was wearing a mask and covered most of his face, spoke briefly while entering the Crime Branch office at Sunlight Colony. Later, he was taken to LNJP Hospital for medical tests.

A Delhi court gave the Goa Police a 36-hour transit remand of Gupta on Wednesday after they produced him before the court and sought the same. The court granted the remand in view of the ongoing civil aviation crisis. The judge also directed that Gupta's medical care has to be taken care of.

Also read: Goa nightclub fire: Luthras’ Romeo Lane shack in Vagator razed; Interpol issues notice

Goa Police has already arrested five staff members of the nightclub — chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.

(With Agency inputs)