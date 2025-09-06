Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Traffic advisories issued in major cities

The ten-day Ganeshotsav is concluding today with preparations underway for the grand Ganesh Visarjan 2025 across the country.

On the final day of the festival, traffic police in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad have issued advisories on road closures and diversions to ensure smooth movement during the idol immersion processions.

Also Read: Mumbai on high alert after ‘34 human bombs’ threat amid Ganesh festival celebrations

Ganeshotsav concludes

After Ganesh Chaturthi, it is customary to immerse Lord Ganesha’s idol in water as part of the farewell ritual.

Ganesh Visarjan, the immersion ritual, is performed on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, it is being held today, September 6.

The festival, which commences on Ganesh Chaturthi in the month of Bhadrapada, concludes on this auspicious day.

On the final day, devotees gather in large numbers to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with vibrant processions, devotional music, and chants.

Also Read: Chennai beaches buried in waste after Ganesh idol immersions

Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory on September 5, announcing restrictions on specific routes to prevent congestion during Ganesh Visarjan. Similar advisories have also been released for South, Central, and Eastern suburbs of the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare said, as quoted by PTI, “Over 3,000 traffic police personnel along with 285 Maharashtra Security Force personnel will be deployed on roads connected to Ganesh idol immersions. To ensure smooth traffic flow, certain roads will face diversions while others will remain closed.”

The day will see a grand farewell to Lord Ganesha, with around 6,500 community idols and nearly 1.75 lakh household idols set to be immersed at different water bodies across Mumbai.

Officials further informed that an AI-based control room has been established at Girgaon Chowpatty, where artificial intelligence will be used to provide real-time traffic updates and manage flow.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: How Indian states celebrate birth of Lord Ganesha

Traffic police issue advisory

Meanwhile, traffic police in Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad have also released travel advisories, notifying commuters about road closures, diversions, and alternative routes.

In a post on X, Ahmedabad Traffic Police stated, "From tomorrow, September 6, starting at 01:00 PM in the city, the following public notice will remain in force until the Shri Ganesh Visarjan is completed."

Hyderabad Traffic Police also posted on X, saying, "In view of the Ganesh immersion procession on 06-09-2025, special traffic regulations will be in effect across the city to ease congestion and ensure public safety. Please plan your travel accordingly."

Pune Traffic Police, too, shared on X, "Press Release Regarding Roads Closed and Alternative Routes During the Ganeshotsav Period."