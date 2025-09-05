Mumbai on high alert after ‘34 human bombs’ threat amid Ganesh festival celebrations

Mumbai Police on Friday (September 5) said that its control room and the traffic department received an alarming threat on Thursday stating that 34 'human bombs' had been planted in 34 vehicles in the city.

The message further stated that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India, and 400 kg of RDX will be used in the blast. The message was received on WhatsApp.

"A claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city, and the blast will shake entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast,” stated the message, according to Mumbai Police, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Mumbai Police book Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra in Rs 60 Cr fraud case

‘Message on police WhatsApp helpline’

The message came as the Mumbai Police was making security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival. The traffic police control room on Thursday received a threat message on their WhatsApp helpline, the official said, reported news agency PTI.

He further revealed that the Crime Branch has started an investigation into the threat message, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed. The official said that the sender mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message.

Mumbai is celebrating the 10-day Ganesh festival, and police are making security arrangements for lakhs who will throng the city's streets on the final day, on Saturday. While investigating the source of the message, the police are taking precautions to prevent untoward incidents in the city.

Also Read: Maratha quota stir: Mumbai police asks Manoj Jarange to vacate Azad Maidan

Security beefed up

The official said security has been beefed up at key locations and combing operations are being conducted at different places. The police have also appealed to Mumbaikars not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity, he said.

According to the news agency, the threat message came days after a man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call claiming that the Kalwa railway station in Thane district would be blown up. The hoax call was made at 4 pm on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)