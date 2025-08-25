Ganesh Chaturthi: How Indian states celebrate birth of Lord Ganesha

India’s vibrant and widely celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi festival honours Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity revered as the God of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, Vinayaka Chaturthi, or Ganesha Chaturthi, the 10-day festival begins with the installation of Lord Ganesha’s idol in homes and pandals (temporary stages) and concludes with grand processions leading to Ganesha Visarjan (immersion of idols in water bodies).

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Wednesday (August 25), a public holiday.

Here’s how different cities celebrate the festival across India:

Mumbai

In Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on a massive scale, with gigantic idols, elaborate decorations, and processions that transform the city into a cultural spectacle.

Popular pandals include Lalbaugcha Raja, Khetwadi Ganraj, Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, and Andhericha Raja. Joyous cries of Ganapati Bappa Morya ('Hail Father Ganpati') are heard for 10 days.

The 10th-day visarjan in the Arabian Sea turns into a carnival of music, dance, and devotion.

Pune

Known as Maharashtra’s cultural capital, Pune combines tradition with grandeur during Ganeshotsav.

Famous sites such as Kasba Ganpati and Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati attract thousands. Traditional sweets like modaks are offered, while cultural programmes and processions fill the city.

Nashik

The Maharashtrian city celebrates with colourful processions, imaginative idols, and visarjan in River Godavari, drawing crowds from across the region.

Hyderabad

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the festival is called Vinayaka Chavithi.

Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Ganesh idol is particularly famous for its towering size. Rituals include offerings of undrallu, kudumulu, and rice porridge.

The immersion processions are spectacular, with devotional songs, music, and dance.

West Bengal and Odisha

In Odisha, Ganesh Chaturthi coincides with the start of the school year, symbolising wisdom and learning.

Kolkata fuses the celebrations with local traditions, showcasing beautifully decorated idols in homes, schools, and community spaces.

Delhi

Owing to its cosmopolitan culture, Delhi offers a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi traditions from across India.

Ganesha idols in decorated pandals and temples, festive gatherings, and devotional activities mark the celebration.

Chennai

In Tamil Nadu, the festival is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Clay idols are installed in homes and temples, especially in Pillayar shrines.

Traditional sweets like Kozhukattai are prepared, and chants of Vinayaka Suprabhatam echo in the mornings. Public pandals add grandeur to the festivities.

Goa

Known locally as Chavath, Goa celebrates with pujas, aartis, Nevri, Patoleo, and folk performances like Dashavatar.

People start preparing for the celebration by cleaning their houses and visiting relatives and friends during this festival.

Families install locally made clay idols in their homes. Celebrations are concentrated in regions like Marcel and Mapusa.

Bengaluru

In Karnataka, the festival is called Ganesh Habba. It begins with prayers to Goddess Gauri, followed by Ganesha worship.

Sweets like gojju, modakam, and payasam are offered. Major pandals in Bengaluru and Mysuru host cultural events, music, and plays.

Jaipur

Ganesh Chaturthi is steadily growing in popularity in Jaipur. The city sees colourful idols, street decorations, and public processions, though household celebrations remain the most prominent.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated both privately and publicly, with major events in Ahmedabad and Surat.

Families prepare modaks, fruits, and coconuts as offerings. On the last day, grand processions accompany idol immersion.