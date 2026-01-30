Gaganyaan enters final phase as ISRO completes over 8,000 crucial ground tests

India’s ambitious Gaganyaan programme is entering its final preparatory phase for the first uncrewed mission (G1), with ISRO confirming that all propulsion tests required for human-rating have been completed.

Ground tests for Gaganyaan

More than 8,000 ground tests, including structural qualification trials, have been successfully carried out. These have cleared the way for software simulations and environmental validation exercises aimed at meeting the targeted launch timeline.

In a recent update, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) underlined the mission’s readiness and announced the formation of an Integrated Mission Review Committee.

The panel will examine critical design elements and simulation gaps to ensure a robust and fail-safe mission strategy.

This milestone follows extensive testing of the crew module, service module and the human-rated LVM3 launch vehicle, bringing India closer to joining the select group of nations with independent human spaceflight capability.

Humanoid robot aboard G1 mission

The G1 mission will carry Vyommitra, a humanoid robot, into low Earth orbit at an altitude of 400 km for a three-day flight.

The mission will validate life-support systems, re-entry performance and recovery operations.

Tentatively scheduled for March 2026, G1 will be followed by a second uncrewed mission, G2, later in 2026, ahead of the first crewed flight in 2027 with astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla, Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan and Angad Pratap.

Meticulous planning

ISRO’s updates reflect meticulous preparation, despite earlier delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and technical challenges.

The review committee is focusing on software simulations at test-bed facilities, with the aim of securing clearances swiftly.

This phase builds on earlier successes, including TV-D2 parachute tests and integrated air-drop trials.

Ambitious space mission

Gaganyaan marks India’s leap towards autonomous human spaceflight, enabling technology transfer to private startups and expanding microgravity research through initiatives such as IMEx-2026.

With coordination from the Indian Navy for sea recovery, the mission aims for flawless execution.

ISRO officials have said the programme is now in its final stretch, with a strong emphasis on simulations to lock in G1’s readiness.